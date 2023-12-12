Segway’s holiday sales take up to 60% off select e-scooters and GoKarts starting from $290

As part of its Holiday sales, Amazon is now taking up to 60% off a selection Segway’s line of electric scooters and GoKarts. One of the standout deals among this group is the Segway Ninebot GT2P SuperScooter for $2,499 shipped. Down from its regular $4,000 price tag, this scooter has only seen five previous discounts over the course of the year, with the majority of them happening in short-lived periods. The biggest among them was first seen during October’s fall Prime Day deals and again for Black Friday. Today’s deal comes in as a 38% markdown off the going rate that beats out its Black Friday pricing by $200 and gives you $1,501 in savings, marking a new all-time low.

The GT2P SuperScooter is equipped with a 6,000W two-wheel-drive air-cooled hub motor alongside a 1,512Wh battery with a heat-flux multi-layer cooling system to balance generated heat. It can reach a top speed of 43.5 MPH, accelerating 0 to 30 MPH in 7.5 seconds, and can travel up to 56 miles on a single charge. It sports a variety of features like front double wishbone and rear suspension, hydraulic shocks and disc brakes, self-sealing tubeless tires, a bright headlight, a taillight with braking lights, and an LED digital display that gives you power levels, cruise control, a speedometer, mileage, lock controls for security, and even available Bluetooth connection to adjust these settings on your smartphone. To also ensure a faster charge for its massive battery, it comes with two chargers that can be used simultaneously or separately in different areas.

Other Segway Ninebot EVs seeing holiday discounts:

Segway’s Holiday sale will remain live until December 20, with select EV models marked down by up to 60%. You can browse all the Segway Amazon storefront deals here. You can also head over to our Green Deals hub to keep track of every single discount happening on EV’s, power stations, solar panels, electric tools, and so much more.

GT2P SuperScooter features:

Powerful Motor: 6000W Two-Wheel-Drive Air Cooled Hub Motor allows for speeds up to 43.5mph, and max load of 331 lbs.

1512W High-Performance Battery: Segway engineered a 1512W, high performance battery with a Heat Flux Multi-Layer Cooling System, keeping the heat balanced in even the most extreme driving conditions.

Unique Segway Dynamic Traction Control System (SDTC) to ensure you remain in control on gravel or a slippery road, providing better handing at high speed.

Boost Mode and Front Double Wishbone Suspension: Segway super Scooter with Boost Mode activates overpower; Front Double Wishbone Suspension to ensure the suspension is stable and handles well

Twin-Charging Technology: To speed up the charging time, the GT2 contains two chargers, allowing for simultaneous charging or separate chargers in different areas.

