Apple’s Magic Keyboard Folio complements your 10.9-inch iPad at $179 (Reg. $249)

If you locked in the $100 discount last week on Apple’s latest 10.9-inch iPad, then now you can save on the companion Magic Keyboard Folio. Courtesy of Amazon, it’s dropping down to $179.32 shipped. This is the second-best price to date after falling from its usual $249 going rate. Today’s offer is within $10 of the all-time low and has only been beaten once before. We haven’t seen all too many chances to save, either. Dive into our launch coverage for a closer look and then head below for more.

Bringing Apple’s signature Magic Keyboard Folio experience to its latest iPad form-factor, the 10.9-inch version arrives with a white coat of paint that covers the folio design. It’s comprised of a 2-piece design that lets you magnetically detach the keyboard from the back cover, letting you alternate from more productive workflows to just propping up your device for binge watching shows and more.

If you’re looking for another accessory to elevate the iPadOS experience, the Apple Pencil 2 at $89 is hard to pass up on. It’s within $9 of the all-time low from back over Thanksgiving Week and while not at the all-time low, is going to really elevate the kinds of digital art your new Liquid Retina Display canvas can pull off. There’s also some productivity perks, like being able to more comfortably browse your iPad while it’s plugged into the Magic Keyboard Folio.

Apple Magic Keyboard Folio features:

The Magic Keyboard Folio is the perfect iPad (10th generation) companion. It features an incredible typing experience with a scissor mechanism, a built-in trackpad to handle tasks with precision, and a 14-key function row for easy access to shortcuts. The versatile two-piece design includes a detachable keyboard, a protective back panel with stand that both attach magnetically to iPad.

