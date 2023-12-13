Puma: Holiday Sale with up to 65% off select footwear and apparel

For a limited time only, Puma is offering up to 65% off select shoes, leggings, joggers, and more, just in time for some last-minute gift shopping. Starting off strong is the Essentials Small Logo Men’s Hoodie coming in at $21.99, a perfect complement for a cozy night in or to wear out and about while running errands. Next up are the Better Foam Prowl Slip-On Women’s Training Shoes for $40.99 – these neutral, fashionable sneakers will give you all-day comfort and can easily be slipped on and off as you’re heading out the door. Last up are the Axelion NXT Camo Men’s Running Shoes; featuring foam functionality and a sleek design, these shoes come in at $47.99, marked down from $80. Free shipping on orders over $60. Head below for more details on Puma’s Holiday Sale.

The Essentials Small Logo Men’s Hoodie is the ideal statement piece that makes any fit a classic one. It’s eco-friendly, timeless, and gives an understated look whether you pair them with jeans or joggers – now available for $21.99. The Better Foam Prowl Slip-on Women’s Training Shoes for $40.99 feature an athletic upper, asymmetrical elastic elements, and of course, a slip-on construction; additionally, these shoes have a SoftFoam+ sockliner for maximum comfort. The Axelion NXT Camo Men’s Running Shoes sport a low boot and an EVA heel for added enhanced comfort, as well as extra-wide lacing and a chic design. Now available for $47.99.

More items we are loving from Puma’s Holiday Sale:

Women’s:

Men’s:

More on the Essential Small Logo Men’s Hoodie

Kangaroo pocket

Jersey-lined hood with drawcord for an adjustable fit

Ribbed cuffs and hemPUMA branding at left chest

Cotton and recycled polyester

