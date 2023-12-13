Puma: Holiday Sale with up to 65% off select footwear and apparel

For a limited time only, Puma is offering up to 65% off select shoes, leggings, joggers, and more, just in time for some last-minute gift shopping. Starting off strong is the Essentials Small Logo Men’s Hoodie coming in at $21.99, a perfect complement for a cozy night in or to wear out and about while running errands. Next up are the Better Foam Prowl Slip-On Women’s Training Shoes for $40.99 – these neutral, fashionable sneakers will give you all-day comfort and can easily be slipped on and off as you’re heading out the door. Last up are the Axelion NXT Camo Men’s Running Shoes; featuring foam functionality and a sleek design, these shoes come in at $47.99, marked down from $80. Free shipping on orders over $60. Head below for more details on Puma’s Holiday Sale.
The Essentials Small Logo Men’s Hoodie is the ideal statement piece that makes any fit a classic one. It’s eco-friendly, timeless, and gives an understated look whether you pair them with jeans or joggers – now available for $21.99. The Better Foam Prowl Slip-on Women’s Training Shoes for $40.99 feature an athletic upper, asymmetrical elastic elements, and of course, a slip-on construction; additionally, these shoes have a SoftFoam+ sockliner for maximum comfort. The Axelion NXT Camo Men’s Running Shoes sport a low boot and an EVA heel for added enhanced comfort, as well as extra-wide lacing and a chic design. Now available for $47.99.
More items we are loving from Puma’s Holiday Sale:
Women’s:
- Riaze Prowl Rainbow Sneakers – $45.99 (Orig. $85)
- Essentials Women’s Logo Leggings – $14.99 (Orig. $30)
- Cool Cat 2.0 Women’s Slides – $12.99 (Orig. $35)
- Ella Lace Up Women’s Shoes – $29.99 (Orig. $60)
- Rebel Terry Women’s Hoodie – $21.99 (Orig. $50)
Men’s:
- Essentials Logo Men’s Pants – $22.99 (Orig. $45)
- Tazon Advanced Bold Men’s Sneakers – $34.99 (Orig. $70)
- Cool Cat 2.0 Men’s Slides – $12.99 (Orig. $35)
- Essentials Men’s Hoodie – $27.99 (Orig. $55)
- ST Runner v3 Men’s Sneakers – $34.99 (Orig. $55)
- …check out more deals here!…
More on the Essential Small Logo Men’s Hoodie
- Kangaroo pocket
- Jersey-lined hood with drawcord for an adjustable fit
- Ribbed cuffs and hemPUMA branding at left chest
- Cotton and recycled polyester
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!