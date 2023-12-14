Nothing you want for Christmas? Ask for the Nothing Phone (2) at up to $150 off from $599

Amazon is now offering the Nothing Phone (2) 512GB for $649 shipped. This unlocked smartphone is down from the usual $799 going rate in order to save you $150 for the first time. It’s a new all-time low at an extra $10 below our previous Black Friday mention, and one of the first chances to save, too. The standard 256GB model is down to $599 from its usual $699 going rate, landing at the second-best price in the process. We noted that it was “just a really good phone, nothing more, nothing less” in our hands-on review over at 9to5Google, too. Head below for a closer look.

The new Nothing Phone (2) arrives as a refreshed, second-generation handset that still delivers on the unique design that made waves with the first model. It fully embraces the transparent design on the back, with a rear panel that shows off some internal LED lights, the and some pseudo inner workings of the device. Around the front is a 6.7-inch OLED display that’s backed by a 120Hz refresh rate and 1,600 nits of brightness. All of that is powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, which is more than capable of delivering a solid mid-range smartphone experience – especially at today’s price.

If you’re looking for another Android smartphone outside of the unique experience that Nothing offers, you can save on the Samsung Galaxy S23 right now. It rocks a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and is now even dropping to a new all-time low at $675. Those $125 in savings make the more affordable handset even more so for being able to wrap up one of the newest smartphones for less.

Nothing Phone (2) features:

A new visual identity. Customise everything from app labels and grid design to widget size and colour themes. Now with new folder layouts. Create widgets for quick settings functions or save time by adding key widgets directly to your lock screen. The new Glyph Interface: Key information, in a flash. Assign different light and sound sequences for each contact and notification type. Use the lights to track progress or create your very own ringtones with the Glyph Composer.

