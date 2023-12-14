Save up to 44% on these critically-acclaimed hardcover and paperback books from Amazon from $8

Laura Rosenberg -
AmazonBooks
$8
text

As we wrap up the week, it’s the perfect time to add one of these critically-acclaimed books to your shelf now available from Amazon. For a limited time only, you can get up to 44% off these paperback and hardcover Amazon book deals – be sure to clip the on-page coupons where applicable to redeem the deal price. Immerse yourself in a viral fantasy special edition, a true American classic, a moving novel about the people of Afghanistan, and a whole lot more. Keep reading below the fold for more details on these critically acclaimed Amazon book deals.

Our top critically acclaimed book picks from Amazon:

If you’re a Kindle reader, be sure to check out our Kindle eBook deals.

More on Fourth Wing:

Twenty-year-old Violet Sorrengail was supposed to enter the Scribe Quadrant, living a quiet life among books and history. Now, the commanding general―also known as her tough-as-talons mother―has ordered Violet to join the hundreds of candidates striving to become the elite of Navarre: dragon riders.

But when you’re smaller than everyone else and your body is brittle, death is only a heartbeat away…because dragons don’t bond to “fragile” humans. They incinerate them.

With fewer dragons willing to bond than cadets, most would kill Violet to better their own chances of success. The rest would kill her just for being her mother’s daughter―like Xaden Riorson, the most powerful and ruthless wingleader in the Riders Quadrant.



Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Books

About the Author

Laura Rosenberg

Laura is a dedicated gym-goer, a sucker for anything with sugar, and a fan of all four Michigan seasons. She has also written articles for 9to5Mac and Electrek.
Opal’s just-released Tadpole USB-C webcam sees fi...
Hands-on: the new MEATER 2 Plus wireless smart thermome...
Satechi holiday sale offers last-minute gifts at 30% of...
Hover-1 Altai Pro R500 e-bike hits 28 MPH top speeds wi...
Major Spider-Man 2 update coming early 2024: New Game+,...
Bring home a black/white Nintendo Switch OLED console t...
ALLPOWERS’ S700 portable power station offers 606...
Elevation Labs’ waterproof AirTag pet collar moun...
Load more...
Show More Comments