TravisMathew takes 25% off men’s styles for holiday gifting: Polos, pullovers, more

TravisMathew takes 25% off men’s styles that just dropped. Prices are as marked. TM Rewards Members (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery. One of the most notable items from this sale is the Bridge The Gap Quarter-Zip Pullover that’s currently marked down to $105, which is $35 off the original rate. The material is infused with stretch to promote comfort and it can be be dressed up or down seamlessly. The material is wrinkle-resistant and is a great layering piece for the fall and winter weather. Be sure to head below to score the rest of our top picks, or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks from TravisMathew include:

