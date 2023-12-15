Elite Gourmet’s Americana retro toaster ovens brighten up your kitchen starting at new $40 low

Amazon is offering the Elite Gourmet Americana 2-Slice 50’s Retro Toaster oven for $40.49 shipped, after clipping the on-page $4.08 off coupon. Down from its $60 price tag, this toaster oven has seen relatively few discounts over the year, with the first of 2023 dropping in July. Afterwards, only three more followed, two of which were only by a few dollars and the most recent falling to a short-lived all-time low during Black Friday. Today’s deal is the fifth markdown of the year and possibly the last as well, coming in as 26% off the going rate to mark a new all-time low.

The Americana toaster oven comes with a striking vintage Art Deco design featuring mint accents to brighten up the colors in your kitchen and add a little more personality. It can output 1,000W of power with its glass tubing heating rods in order to toast, roast, bake, broil, and reheat your food. It has a humble capacity that can handle two slices of bread, six mini muffins, or six chicken wings, and its compact dimensions ensure as little space is taken up on your countertops. You’ll also find the much larger 8-Slice model available on Amazon for $64, after clipping the on-page $21.25 off coupon.

And to go right along with the Americana’s mint color scheme, Amazon is also offering the Elite Gourmet Mint 1.2-Liter Electric Glass Kettle for $28, down from $40. This device effortlessly boils up to 1.2 liters (5 cups) of water within a few minutes and automatically shuts off upon finishing. You can use it to brew tea or coffee, or even maintain water at a steady warm temperature. It has LED lights that correspond to its various levels, a 360-degree swivel base, and its borosilicate glass is 100% BPA-free, durable, as well as stain resistant.

And if you’re looking for a more modern air fryer oven, check out the Elite Gourmet Maxi-Matic Electric Fryer Oven. It sports an extra-large 25-liter capacity that can easily fit a 12-inch pizza, with several cooking functions from which to choose: air frying, baking, roasting, grilling, broiling, with slow cooking and toasting functions able to perform with or without convection heated air.

Elite Gourmet Americana 2-Slice Retro Toaster Oven features:

VINTAGE ART DECO DESIGN with modern-day function and technology. The stylish mint accents add fun and nostalgia to brighten up the colors in any home kitchen.

ADJUSTABLE 0-60 MINUTE TIMER is perfect for toasting and warming up food for a quick and easy snack or breakfast. However still has the capability of roasting and baking a delicious meal.

FULL FUNCTIONING TOASTER OVEN: Bake a frozen pizza or chicken tenders, broil a filet of fish or simply toast up some delicious garlic bread!

1000 WATTS OF POWER with specially designed glass tubing heating rods, the built-in temperature thermostat maintains even cooking heat to keep food warm, bake or toast.

ACCESSORIES INCLUDED – Includes an enamel coated bake pan, wire rack with 3 rack positions and a slide out crumb tray.

