Hover-1’s Boss Pro foldable electric scooter hits 20 MPH for 24 miles starting from new $439 low

Amazon is offering the Hover-1 Boss Pro Foldable Electric Scooter for $438.70 shipped. Down from its $800 price tag, this scooter has only seen six previous discounts over the year, five of which remained above $600. The sixth discount happened during Black Friday where we saw a slightly lower rate of $595. Today’s deal comes in as a 45% markdown off the going rate, giving you $361 in savings and marking a new all-time low that beats out our previous mention by $211. It even beats out Hover-1’s website, where all its colorways are listed at their MSRP. Equipped with a 500W brushless motor and 36V lithium-ion battery, this scooter can reach top speeds of 20 MPH with a 24-mile range on a single charge. It features a premium LED display to indicate your speed, mode, battery level, and miles traveled, and even comes app-enabled to track your ride, pinpoint locations, or adjust the scooter’s settings. Its foldable design ensures storage convenience at home or your next destination.

Hiboy is still offering extended deals on its line of S series models that have seen further price reductions since Black Friday, like the S2 Pro for $392.34 shipped, down from $710. It has a 500W motor and a 36V battery, topping out at speeds of 19 MPH for up to 25 miles, with smart app support for performance and security settings. The upgraded S2 MAX extends that range up to 40 miles for $499.99 shipped, down from $835.

And if you’ve been looking at making the jump to e-bikes, check out our recent coverage of the Hover-1 Altai Pro R500 e-bike. Designed with the stylish frame of a motorcycle, this e-bike comes equipped with a 500W motor and a 48V/20Ah lithium-ion battery that can reach top speeds of 28 MPH and travel up to 60 miles on a single charge. You can also head over to our Green Deals hub to check out all the holiday sales still going on for our favorite e-bike brands, as well as other EVs, power stations, solar panels, electric tools, and much more.

Hover-1 Boss Pro Foldable Electric Scooter features:

EXCELLENT PERFORMANCE AND RIDE QUALITY – With 500 watts of power, Boss can reach an exciting max speed of 20 mph and scale an incline up to 15 degrees. The dual front shocks and rear spring suspension system provide an extra smooth riding experience.

PREMIUM LED DISPLAY – The beautiful and bright display indicates the Boss’s current speed, speed mode, battery level, miles traveled, and more.

APP ENABLED – Track your ride, pinpoint your location, or adjust your settings with the Hover-1 E-Mobility App

LONG-LASTING BATTERY – The 36V/10Ah lithium-ion battery efficiently drives power to the motor and lasts for up to 24 miles of riding. It fully charges in only 5-6 hours.

PORTABLE FOLDING DESIGN – Boss easily folds, making it convenient to store at home or transport to your next destination.

SAFE AND RELIABLE – Boss is UL2272 certified, meaning that it has been tested to applicable standards and deemed safe by a third-party organization. Ride with peace of mind.

