Hover-1 Altai Pro R500 e-bike hits 28 MPH top speeds with $914 discount to $1,386 low

Amazon is offering the Hover-1 Altai Pro R500 e-bike for $1,385.61 shipped, after clipping the on-page 20% off coupon. Already down from its regular $2,300 price tag, this e-bike has seen plenty of discounts since summer, with all of them keeping above $1,800, even during Black Friday sales. Today’s deal comes in as a combined 40% markdown off the going rate, giving you $914 in savings off its MSRP and marking a new all-time low. It comes in a variety of color schemes, but its specifically the blue model that is receiving this massive discount, with the others starting at $1,924.

The Altai Pro R500 is designed with the stylish frame of a motorcycle, this e-bike comes equipped with a 500W motor and a 48V/20Ah lithium-ion battery that can reach top speeds of 28 MPH and travel up to 60 miles on a single charge. It typically takes seven to eight hours to fully charge, and the battery is removable from the body for more convenient charging. Its 20-inch fat tires help you traverse uneven terrain, and it has been outfitted with a headlight, taillight, and turn signals. It also comes decked out in an array of accessories: dual side mirrors, a phone storage bag, side and rear racks, two saddle bags, a rear mudguard, a triangular storage bag, and a folding lock. Through the Hover-1 E-Mobility app you can even track your riding distance, navigate with GPS, and adjust the e-bike’s settings.

If you’re looking for a more affordable commuting option, Amazon is also offering the new NIU KQi3 MAX electric scooter for $749. Equipped with a 450W motor and a 608.4Wh lithium-ion battery, this scooter can reach top speeds of 23.6 MPH with a range of up to 40 miles and can handle up to a 25% incline. It features self-healing tires that are able to seal themselves if and when punctured, giving you a more worry-free ride. It also features an array of smart capabilities through the NIU app or the LED display, such as allowing you to lock your scooter, check your riding statistics, and even customize your speed and cruise control functions.

If you’re looking for one of the best commuting options around, and you’re more of a scooter fan over e-bikes, you can read about the Segway Ninebot GT2P SuperScooter, equipped with a 6,000W two-wheel-drive air-cooled hub motor alongside a 1,512Wh battery that reach a top speed of 43.5 MPH, accelerating 0 to 30 MPH in 7.5 seconds, and can travel up to 56 miles on a single charge with a wide variety of features and accessories. And be sure to head over to our Green Deals hub to check out all the holiday sales still going on for our favorite e-bike brands, as well as other EVs, power stations, solar panels, electric tools, and much more.

Hover-1 Altai Pro R500 e-bike features:

PERFORMANCE THAT EXCITES – Altai R500’s powerful 500W motor provides excellent acceleration and a top speed of 28 mph. Get ready for thrills and chills every time you ride.

OFFROAD READY – The 20 fat tires are durable and built to withstand rough terrain. The spring suspension fork provides plenty of cushion for typical road conditions and light off-roading.

LED HEADLIGHTS, TAILLIGHTS, AND TURN SIGNALS – The bright, LED high/low beam headlight and LED taillight keep you visible to other motorists and illuminate your path in low-visibility conditions. Integrated front and rear turn signals help you stay safe on the road.

LONG-LASTING REMOVABLE BATTERY – The built-in 48V/20Ah lithium-ion battery fully charges in 7-8 hours and provides an average range of 60 miles. The battery can be removed for convenient charging. No need to haul your E-bike to an outlet.

APP ENABLED – Track your riding distance and time, navigate with GPS, adjust speed mode settings, and more with the Hover-1 E-Mobility App.

