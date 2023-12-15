Vactidy’s new Nimble T8 robot vacuum and mop covers 1,300 square-feet with 2-in-1 functionality

Vactidy, a smart home appliance manufacturer, has launched its new Nimble T8 Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo that combines powerful suction capabilities with efficient mopping functionality. Now available for purchase, this robotic cleaning device boasts a spacious 250ml dust bin and a 230ml water tank, providing ample volume to complete thorough cleaning tasks.

Nimble T8 tackles up to 1,300 square-feet on a single charge

The Nimble T8 robot vacuum and mop effortlessly removes dust and debris from hard floors and low-pile carpets with its 3,000Pa of suction power, while simultaneously erasing stains and liquid with its advanced mopping function. It has a 250ml dust bin and a 230ml water tank, giving it ample volume to complete its cleaning tasks, with users able to fine-tune the mop pad’s wetness between four adjustable water flow levels.

It comes powered by a high-capacity 2500mAh lithium-ion battery, delivering 100 minutes of uninterrupted cleaning time and allowing it to cover approximately 1,300 square-feet on a single charge. When the battery falls too low or once it finishes its tasks, the robot will return to its charging dock without you needing to guide or carry it back.

The T8 was designed keeping diverse floor types in mind and features carpet detection that automatically boosts to Max mode when vacuuming on carpets – and can even climb 15-degree height changes or less. Its roller brush ensures a stronger grip on carpets, effectively capturing deeply embedded debris in a manner that is “superior to suction-only models.”

It sports an upgraded GyroNav technology that minimizes the risk of collisions with obstacles through its motion obstacle avoidance function. With its three floor sensors and two anti-collision sensors that are integrated into its design, it can intelligently identify stairs and other specific obstacles, even avoiding white walls without issue.

The Nimble T8 adapts to all your cleaning needs thanks to its four versatile cleaning modes that you can access via the remote control or the Vactidy Smart app. First, there is a randomized mode that moves like most standard models. The second is a room cleaning mode that utilizes “zig-zag route planning,” which maximizes the cleaning coverage, reduces missed areas, and caters to your specific daily needs in every corner of your home. The third mode is for edge cleaning to ensure those out-of-sight and out-of-mind areas receive proper attention. The last mode is for spot cleaning on hard floors.

This robot is made for convenience, with a slim and compact 2.89-inch high body that can effortlessly glide under low furniture and around challenging corners. It also operates at less than 60dB while set in quiet mode, providing a “whisper-quiet” experience akin to the noise level of an electric toothbrush.

Through the user-friendly Vactidy Smart app, you will be able to schedule cleaning tasks, switch its cleaning modes, and even be able to control the directions that it is headed, even when you’re away from home. It also comes compatible with Siri, Google Home, and Amazon Alexa, letting you switch to hands-free commands for added convenience.

The Nimble T8 is now available for purchase

The Nimble T8 Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo is now available for purchase with a $139.99 price tag, after clipping the on-page $10 off coupon. There is no telling how long this discount will be available.

