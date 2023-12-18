ALLPOWERS S2000 Pro portable power station includes 100W solar panel for return $750 low

Amazon is offering the ALLPOWERS S2000 Pro Portable Power Station with a 100W Solar Panel for $749.50 shipped, after clipping the on-page 50% off coupon. Down from its $1,499 price tag, this power station has seen few discounts over the year, having only two occur outside of short-lived events like fall Prime Deal days and Black Friday. Today’s deal comes in as a $750 markdown off the going rate, beating out our previous non-event mention by $500 and marking an end-of-the-year return to Black Friday pricing.

This power station offers a 1,500Wh capacity and comes with a 100W solar panel, which can be combined with other panels up to a 650W max that is able to produce a full charge in up to three hours – or you can reach a full charge within 1.5 hours via the AC input. It boasts an impressive 12 output ports to cover all your appliance-powering needs: four AC ports, four USB-A ports, two USB-C ports, one car port, and one RV port. The included 100W solar panel is constructed with flexible and waterproof IP68 monocrystalline silicon, and folds up for easy storage and portability.

With the above model designed for RV use, have you considered investing in a larger solar panel also designed with RV living in mind? Well, Amazon is offering $360 off the ALLPOWERS SP039 600W Portable Solar Panel for $539, after clipping the on-page $60 off coupon. With an MC-4 Output port, this 600W solar panel provides 44V of power for your larger solar generators/power stations through its six foldable panels. Generally, most 400W panels on the market weigh over 30 pounds, but this panel comes in at 27.5 pounds, and includes a waterproof and dustproof coating that is able to withstand extreme weather.

If you’re looking for something with a far smaller, more personal capacity, check out our recent coverage of the ALLPOWERS S700 Portable Power Station, which is still available at 50% off on Amazon for $220. It offers a a 606Wh capacity with nine port options: three USB-As, two ACs, two DCs, one USB-C, and a car port. You can also check out all of our coverage of the different holiday sales currently happening for other power station brands like Jackery’s Christmas sale that is taking up to $1,800 off its line of products, and EF EcoFlow’s second phase of its sales, adding more models to the discounted offerings. You’ll also find everything under our Green Deals guide, updated daily.

S2000 Pro Portable Power Station features:

ALLPOWERS S2000 Pro Portable Power Station supports to be charged by solar panel 100W. You also can connect more panels to get more power( 650W max, 3 hours to full). With 1500W AC input, S2000 Pro portable power station can be fully recharged within 1.5 hours. With a higher 2400W(surge 4000w) wattage and 1500Wh capacity, S2000 Pro features 4* standard pure sine wave AC outlet, 1* 13V10A Car port, 2* USB-C (PD 100W) and 4* USB-A (QC3.0)port, which will power almost all of your huge power devices(Coffee Maker, Electric Drill, Microwave Oven, Electric Fry Pan, Hair Dryer, Electric Kettle, Refrigerator, Washer etc.) as home wall outlets.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!