Greenworks PRO 80V 42-inch electric riding lawn mower covers 2 acres at $2,234 off (New low)

Amazon is offering the Greenworks PRO 80V 42-inch Electric Zero Turn Lawn Mower for $3,765.88 shipped, after clipping the on-page $500 off coupon. Down from $5,499, with a more regular $6,000 price tag, this mower spent the first nine months of the year riding a higher $7,160 listing price until settling at this lower $6,000 rate. October and November saw further reductions to its cost, dropping another $500 during the Prime Deal days and Black Friday. Today’s deal comes in as a combined 37% markdown off the going rate, coming in $684 under our previous mention and marking a new all-time low. All-in-all, you’ll be getting a whopping $2,234 in savings off its normal MSRP.

Sitting atop a 42-inch reinforced 12-gauge steel cutting deck, this lawn mower comes equipped with a 80V TRUBRUSHLESS motor, the equivalent of a 24 horse-power gas motor, that can handle hills and inclines up to a 15-degree slope at a maximum speed of 8 MPH. Its six 5.0Ah batteries ensures that the CrossoverT can mow up to two acres on a single charge – which currently stands as the industry’s longest cut time for electric mowers. You’ll be able to sit comfortable in the high-back padded seat with back support, able to adjust the cutting height between a minimum of 1-1/2 inches to a maximum of 4-1/2 inches. This deal includes three dual-port turbo chargers.

As a cheaper alternative, especially for those with smaller yards, Amazon is offering the Greenworks 40V 16-inch Cordless Electric Lawn Mower and Blower Combo for $350. The 40V brushless mower provides the ample power you need, powering the lightweight 16-inch cutting deck through small and medium yards, up to 1/2 acre for up to 45 minutes on a fully charged 4.0Ah battery. The included 40V Blower delivers 350 CFM/100 MPH for powerful leaf and debris clean up, with a 2-speed switch – and the Identical batteries for both devices are interchangeable within the Greenworks ecosystem of equipment.

And be sure to check out our recent coverage of the EGO Power+ 21-Inch 56V Self-Propelled Cordless Electric Lawn Mower. Powered by two 4.0Ah ARC lithium-ion batteries, it tackles your small to medium-sized yards with up to 65 minutes of runtime and a 21-inch cutting deck that offers a six-position height adjustment. You can also head over to our Green Deals hub to stay up-to-date on the best discounts for other electric tool brands, EVs, power stations, solar panels, and much more.

Greenworks PRO 80V 42-inch Electric Lawn Mower features:

80V TRUBRUSHLESS Motor – 2 x more torque, more power, longer runtimes, quiet operation, and extended motor life Up To 2 Acre – mow up to 2 acres with the included (6) 80V 5.0Ah high-capacity batteries

42” Deck Size – reinforced 12-gauge steel cutting deck Up To 8 MPH Cutting Speed – handles hills up to 15° Slope

High Intensity LED Headlights – for enhanced visibility mowing at dawn or dusk Premium High-Back Padded Seat – with back-support and foldable arm rests

Integrated Cargo Bed – haul up to 200 lbs. of mulch, soil, and more Smart G Connect App and 4G/GPS – Check the status and location of your unit in real time

Battery Powers 50+ 80V Products – one battery to mow, blow, cut, trim, cultivate, and more!

