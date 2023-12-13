EGO Power+ 21-inch 56V cordless lawn mower runs 65 minutes with 3-in-1 functions for $549

Amazon is offering the EGO Power+ 21-Inch 56V Self-Propelled Cordless Electric Lawn Mower for $549 shipped. Down from its regular $699 price tag, this lawn mower has seen a fair share of discounts over the year, with the lowest among them happening back over the summer and rising back to its MSRP with fall’s arrival, where it stayed put for the most part, not even dropping much for Black Friday sales. Today’s deal comes in as a 21% markdown off the going rate, giving you $150 in savings and dropping it down to the second-lowest price we have tracked.

Powered by two 4.0Ah ARC lithium-ion batteries, this cordless lawn mower tackles your small to medium-sized yards with up to 65 minutes of runtime on a single charge. Its 21-inch cutting deck allows for easy maneuvering through your yard more efficiently while offering a six-position height adjustment with a cutting range between 1.5 inches to 4 inches. It features a three-in-one function of mulching, rear-bagging, or side-discharge, and starts with the press of a button – no gas, no oil priming, no pull string.

As a cheaper alternative, Amazon is also offering the Greenworks 48V 21-inch Self-Propelled Cordless Electric Lawn Mower for $500. This model is powered by two 5.0Ah batteries with a brushless motor that offers a runtime up to 45 minutes, depending on conditions. It features a seven-position height adjustment with a four-in-one function of mulching, bagging, side discharge, and a turbo button for maximum power and leaf pickup.

You can prepare for winter by checking out our coverage of the EGO Power+ 21-Inch 56V Cordless Electric Snow Blower that is able to clear a 21-inch wide path, throwing the snow up to 40 feet, with a steel auger to break up ice. You can also head over to our Green Deals hub to browse all the best deals on more power tool brands, EVs, power stations, solar panels, and much more.

EGO Power+ 21-inch 56V Cordless Lawn Mower features:

Up to 65 minutes run time on a single charge when used with the two included EGO 56V 4.0Ah ARC Lithium batteries

Variable Speed Self-Propel: 1.3 MPH to 3.1 MPH

6-position cutting height adjustments: 1.5″- 4″

3-in-1 function: mulching, bagging, side discharge

Quick and easy push-button start

Bright LED headlights; 1-handed height adjustment

Weather-resistant construction & Folds for compact storage

Easy-access 2-bushel grass collection bag; Cuts all grass types, including St. Augustine, Bermuda and Zoysia grass

5-Year Tool Warranty

