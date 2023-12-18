VOLTORB’s lvl 2 EV charger with NEMA 14-50 plug hits $148 low (Reg. $270), more from $111

Amazon is offering the VOLTORB Level 2 Electric Vehicle EV Charger for $148.36 shipped, after clipping the on-page 10% off coupon. Down from its usual $270 price tag, this charger has spent the year keeping above $228, with even Black Friday pricing only dropping to $229. Today’s deal comes in as a combined 45% markdown off the going rate, beating out our previous mention by $81 and marking a new all-time low. This portable charger with NEMA 14-50 plug can charge your car 6x faster than a normal wall outlet, averaging 32 miles of driving range per hour of charge. Its 20-foot cable has a rated voltage of 230V AC and a rated current of 32A max. The 2.8-inch screen displays charging data in time, with the working temperature of the charger available for monitoring at any point in its use. Head below to learn more.

Amazon is also offering the VEVOR Level 2 40A Portable EV Charger with a NEMA 14-50 plug for $150. It features an LED display that conveys real-time information, a smart chip that provides several varying protections, and a smartphone companion app that allows you to monitor and adjust settings even when you’re away from home. You’ll also find the level 1 and 2 16A model with a NEMA 6-20 plug and a NEMA 5-15 adapter for $111, as well as a 16A model with a NEMA 10-30 plug for $126.

You can also check out our recent coverage of the ChargePoint Home Flex Level 2 EV Charger with NEMA 6-50 plug, delivering a flexible 16A to 50A of power and up to 37 miles or range per hour of charge. It also comes with hardwire options as well as a NEMA 14-50 plug option as well. You can also head over to our Green Deals hub to keep up-to-date on the best deals for other EV charger brands, power stations, solar panels, e-bikes, and much more.

VOLTORB Level 2 Electric Vehicle EV Charger features:

【VIEWING SCREEN FUNCTIONS】: 2.8-inch large screen displays charging datas. The working temperature of the charger can be monitored at any time. Once the safe temperature is exceeded, the charging pile will stop working and automatically resume charging when the temperature returns to normal.The intelligent chip can automatically fix common charging errors to ensure the stable operation of the product. The rated power can be switched by pressing the button

【TECHNICAL PARAMETERS】: Rated Voltage: 230V AC ±10%, Rated Current: Max.32A, Power: Max.7kW, Grid Frequency: 50/60Hz, Cable Length: 20ft (6m), Plug: NEMA 14-50, Weight: 3.3kg (7.3lbs), Operating Temp: -25℃ to +45℃ (-13℉ to +113℉)

【UNIVERSAL J1772 COMPATIBILITY】: VOLTORB J1772 charger is universally compatible with all electric vehicles that adhere to the J1772 standard. You can confidently charge popular EV models from BMW, Ford, Honda, Hyundai, Kia, Porsche, Nissan, Chevy, and more, knowing that our charger is built to meet their requirements.

【FULL PROTECTION】: VOLTORB EV Charger have CE certifications. IP55 enclosure secure your charging. ​The portable level 1 charging station features an intelligent chip, which provide Lightning, Over-voltage, Under-voltage, Over-current, short-circuit, Ungrounded, Over-temperature, Leakage protection

