ALLPOWERS R600 portable power station with 100W solar panel and 8 ports hits new $289 low

Amazon is offering the ALLPOWERS R600 Portable Power Station with a 100W solar panel for $289 shipped, after clipping the on-page $50 off coupon. Down from its usual $339, it has seen only a handful of discounts over the year, with the lowest among them dropping costs to $329 during Black Friday sales. Today’s deal comes in to beat out its previous markdowns for 15% off the going rate and marking a new all-time low. Buying these two devices separately would cost $368, meaning this bundle saves you $79. The R600 offers a personal 299Wh capacity with a 600W output and is able to power up to eight essential devices simultaneously with a stable 110V. It fully charges within one hour via a wall outlet, or can be charged with up to 400W of solar input or by means of your car’s cigarette lighter which takes several hours longer. You’ll get eight output options for your devices: two AC ports, two USB-A ports, two USB-C ports, one car port, and one wireless charger.

If you’re looking for something with a much larger capacity, Amazon is currently offering the ALLPOWERS S2000 Pro Portable Power Station with a 100W Solar Panel for $749.50 shipped, after clipping the on-page 50% off coupon. It offers a 1,500Wh capacity and boasts an impressive 12 output ports to cover all your appliance-powering needs: four AC ports, four USB-A ports, two USB-C ports, one car port, and one RV port.

You can check out our recent coverage of the ALLPOWERS S700 Portable Power Station, which is still available at 50% off on Amazon for $220. It offers a a 606Wh capacity with nine port options: three USB-As, two ACs, two DCs, one USB-C, and a car port. You can also check out all of our coverage of the different holiday sales currently happening for other power station brands like Jackery’s Christmas sale that is taking up to $1,800 off its line of products, and EF EcoFlow’s second phase of its sales, adding more models to the discounted offerings. You’ll also find everything under our Green Deals guide, updated daily.

R600 Portable Power Station features:

【600W Huge Stable Output】Up to 600W AC inverter included, ALLPOWERS R600 portable power station can power 8 essential devices simultaneously. 2 AC,2 USB-A, 2 USB-C, 1 Cigarette lighter, 1 Wireless Charger meet all your needs.For heating equipment, the peak value is usually greater than twice the rated power. Please check that the power of the device is within 600W and the peak value is within 1200W.

【299Wh LFP Battery】With durable LiFePO4 battery cells and more capacity of 299wh, R600 can be used and recharged more than 3500 times. Eco mode can shut down R600 at a fixed time, and BMS can optimize the internal current cycle, making it regular use up to 10 years.

【Fully Charged in 1 Hour】 400W max AC input with 3 charge mode (Mute/ Standard/ Fast Mode) meets your multiple charging requirements. Solar 220W max input with XT60 port can save your outdoor recharged time. You can charged R600 from 0-100% in 1 hour! The voltage range accepted by solar energy is 12-60V. Please choose a suitable solar panel and use parallel or series input to obtain more energy.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!