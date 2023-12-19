Twelve South’s new ButterFly charger sees first discount to $104 with our exclusive code (Reg. $130)

We just took a hands-on look at the new Twelve South ButterFly, walking away impressed by how premium the package is. In what feels like a true MagSafe Duo successor, the charger is an even better buy now that it’s on sale. Twelve South is offering an exclusive chance to save on the all-new release, dropping the ButterFly to $104 shipped when code 9TO5MAC has been applied at checkout. This is the first chance to save and a new all-time low on the just-released accessory. It just began shipping this week after going up for pre-order earlier in the month, and arrives just in time to make the delivery by Christmas cutoff. Head below for more.

If you’ve been yearning of a compact 15W MagSafe charger and Apple Watch dock, then the Twelve South ButterFly is the accessory of your dreams. It features an all-metal construction that pairs an aluminum exterior with some leather accenting in order to power up both iPhone 15 and your wearable with Apple Watch fast charging. The 2-in-1 design can fold closed and magnetically snaps together when not in use, and completely wowed us in our recent hands-on review.

Like we said above, it’s on sale with our exclusive code and will be live through the end of tomorrow. That’s when the pre-holiday shipping guarantee ends, so make sure to lock-in your order sooner than later to ensure you can score this one in time for Christmas or at the very least without paying full price. Just use code 9TO5MAC at checkout to save.

More on the Twelve South ButterFly Charger:

Charge your iPhone and Apple Watch together with ButterFly, the world’s smallest 2-in-1 USB-C MagSafe charger. Similar in size to an AirPods Pro Case, this ultra-compact dual charger was designed with travel in mind. Unfold the durable aluminum shell to reveal a MagSafe charger for your iPhone and a magnetic fast charger for your Apple Watch. ButterFly also morphs into a display stand that supports StandBy mode on iPhone or Nightstand mode on Apple Watch. ButterFly includes a 30W Power Adapter with four international Plug Adapters so that you can stay charged anywhere in the world.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!