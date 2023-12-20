Save $749 on Apple’s original 14-inch M1 Pro MacBook Pro at $1,250 all-time low

Woot is now offering Apple’s original 14-inch M1 Pro MacBook Pro for $1,249.99 Prime shipped. Delivery will run you $6 without an Amazon membership. This refurbished model is down from the original $1,999 price tag and matching the all-time low set only once before. It’s the first discount since back in October when it first landed at today’s best-ever price, and has now returned to close out the year. See why it was previously our Apple product of the year over at 9to5Mac. Includes a 90-day warranty. Head below for more.

Delivering the previous-generation of Apple’s most capable portable machines to date, the higher-end M1 Pro series provides even more value than the new debuts. Everything starts with much of the same 14-inch Liquid Retina XDR Display as its M3 counterpart that’s backed by the higher-end chip as well as ProMotion 120Hz refresh rates and 1,600-nit peak brightness. Then you’ll find a 10-core CPU, up to 17-hour battery life, and the triumphant return of MagSafe charging all packed into an updated frame.

One of the biggest perks at just $1,250 is that you’re also getting 16GB of RAM. Earlier in the week we just tracked a discount on Apple’s latest 14-inch M3 MacBook Pro which clocks in at a pretty affordable $1,429 sale price. And as good of a machine that is for most users, it does only pack 8GB of RAM. That means the value of its M1 Pro counterpart is still going to be hard to beat with today’s sale, especially with $749 in savings attached. We break down the differences between the two generations of Apple Silicon MacBooks over at 9to5Mac if you need a little extra help deciding which offer is better for you.

All of today’s other best deals are then waiting for you over in our Apple guide.

14-inch M1 Pro MacBook Pro features:

Apple M1 Pro or M1 Max chip for a massive leap in CPU, GPU, and machine learning performance

Up to 10-core CPU delivers up to 3.7x faster performance to fly through pro workflows quicker than ever

Up to 32-core GPU with up to 13x faster performance for graphics-intensive apps and games

16-core Neural Engine for up to 11x faster machine learning performance

Longer battery life, up to 17 hours

