Today’s best iOS app deals: Door Kickers, Artificial Superintelligence, and much more

Just be sure to stop by our coverage of this morning's price drop on Apple's original 14-inch M1 Pro MacBook Pro as well as everything else you'll find in our curated hub right here. As for the apps, highlight titles include Door Kickers, Artificial Superintelligence, Undead Horde 2, Roundguard, Star Survivor, and more.

iOS Universal: King of Defense: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Artificial Superintelligence: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Recipes – Kids & Toddlers: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Door Kickers: Action Squad: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Undead Horde 2: Necropolis: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Star Survivor: Premium: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: MDScan + OCR: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Roundguard: $4.50 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: My Geography: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: SPHAZE: Sci-fi puzzle game: $0.50 (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Paint By Number Creator: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Sandbox Planet: FREE (Reg. $12)

iOS Universal: MEGA MAN X: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Street Fighter IV CE: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Alien: Isolation: $10 (Reg. $15)

iOS Universal: GRID Autosport: $8 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: QuestLord: $3 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Ace Attorney Trilogy: $15 (Reg. $25)

iOS Universal: PARANORMASIGHT: $13 (Reg. $19)

iOS Universal: FRMS – Granular Synthesizer: $17 (Reg. $25)

Door Kickers Action Squad features:

Choose your gear, then kick the doors down and face the action. Adapt and react by the seat of your pants, and if needed – restart without a care and rethink. Master weapons recoil and time your reloads, use distance and cover to your advantage and use the in-game Strategic Abilities to decide for yourself when healthpacks or gear refills are needed, or if that team-mate of yours is worth saving. Or just save up the Points earned and unleash your Ultimate to waltz through that tricky final room.

