Greenworks’ 40V mower, blower, and trimmer combo gets first discount to $540 (Reg. $680)

Amazon is offering the Greenworks 40V 20-inch Cordless Electric Lawn Mower, Leaf Blower, 13-inch String Trimmer Combo Kit for $539.99 shipped, after clipping the on-page $140 off coupon. Down from a $680 price tag, this is the first chance to save on this package, coming in as a 21% discount off the going rate. This is likely the only place to find this particular combo, as Greenworks’ website doesn’t list any of these tools together, nor do they include the extra spools of cutting line or the same battery/charger combinations.

The lawn mower comes equipped with a 40V brushless motor alongside 5.0Ah and 2.0Ah batteries that offers up to 60 minutes of continuous runtime on a single charge, and able to recharge fully in up to two hours. It features a seven-position height adjustment for whatever environment may need a trim and starts up with the simple push of a button. The leaf blower sports a variable speed trigger with cruise control, a vacuum bag attachment, and is able to produce 340 CFM of air flow reaching up to 185 MPH. The string trimmer offers a 13-inch cutting path for up to 30 minutes of continuous runtime, and features a pivoting head that sports 2-in-1 functionality for trimming and edging. Includes three replacement spools of cutting line as well as two 2A chargers.

As a cheaper alternative, Amazon is also offering the Greenworks 40V 14-Inch Cordless Electric Lawn Mower and Axial Blower Combo Kit for $300. With its 4.0Ah battery, this lawn mower offers up a 45-minute runtime with a smaller 14-inch cutting deck and five-position height adjustment ranging from 1-1/4 inches to 3-3/8 inches. The leaf blower sports a variable speed trigger with cruise control, and is able to produce 390 CFM of air flow reaching up to 110 MPH for thirty minutes with a full battery.

And if you’re looking for the biggest and best Greenworks has to offer, check out our coverage of the PRO 80V 42-inch Electric Zero Turn Lawn Mower. Sitting atop a 42-inch reinforced 12-gauge steel cutting deck, it comes equipped with an 80V TRUBRUSHLESS motor, the equivalent of a 24 horse-power gas motor, that can mow up to two acres on a single charge using all six of its 5.0Ah batteries.

Greenworks 40V mower, blower, trimmer combo features:

Variable speed trigger allows you to control cutting speed on the go, so you can easily maneuver around plants and shrubs

High-Performance 2-in-1 BLOWER/VACUUM : up to 185 MPH and 340 CFM for efficient clearing of dry/wet leaves and debris.​

Efficient Trimmer: 40V 13″ string trimmer with a 7-position pivoting head for easy trimming at various angles.

Quick and efficient trimming with a 13″ cut path and powerful performance to tackle tough weeds. Versatile design with a 7-position pivoting head for easy trimming at various angles. Include 3 additional spools

Universal 40V Battery: Compatible with 75+ Greenworks GardenTools and Powertools

