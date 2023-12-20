Insta360 Holiday Sale: Up to 30% off select action cameras and accessories

Everyone’s favorite action-shot camera company, Insta360, launched their Holiday Sale where you can get up to 30% off some incredible cameras and accessories. The highlight from the Holiday Sale is the Insta360 X3 for $404.99, marked down from $449.99 – featuring a wide-angle 4K single-lens mode, an invisible selfie stick, and 360 Horizon Lock, this camera will capture your most impressive athletic angles. Free shipping on orders over $129. Head below for more details.

The Insta360 X3, coming in at $404.99, has everything you could want in a portable, attachable camera while you’re on the trail, in the mountains, or on the water. You can shoot your shots in 5.7K HDR video, 72 MP photos, and 8K timelapses, allowing you more autonomy and creative control. The X3 has an invisible selfie stick, giving your photos drone-like perspective. Not only that, but you can feel safe taking the X3 with you underwater, up to 33 feet, and enjoy its tempered glass touchscreen for easy operation no matter where you are.

More cameras and accessories from Insta360’s Holiday Sale:

More on Insta360 X3:

Shoot epic first-person views at 4K30fps or 2.7K with ultra-wide MaxView. Reveal the details with X3’s brand new 1/2″ image sensor. Reveal the details with X3’s brand new 1/2″ image sensor.Stabilize the action with gimbal-like stabilization and 360 Horizon Lock. Robust for any adventure and waterproof to 33ft. Let AI edit for you in the Insta360 app.

