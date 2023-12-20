Logitech’s latest Crayon iPad stylus with USB-C has never sold for less at $55 (Reg. $70)

If you’ve been looking for the perfect affordable iPad stylus, the latest Logitech Crayon is seeing one of its first discounts today. Courtesy of Amazon, it drops down to $54.95 shipped. You’d more regularly pay $70, with today’s offer not just marking only the third chance to save, but also a new all-time low at 21% off. This is the new and improved model that takes all of the budget-friendly design of the original and makes it compatible with many of Apple’s newer iPads thanks to USB-C. Head below for all of the details and how it compares to Apple Pencil 2.

Logitech Crayon is one of the more affordable iPad stylus that we’d actually recommend, and features support for the latest iPad Pros, iPad Air, and iPad mini. It takes a bit of a no-frills approach in some regards, like having a physical on and off switch, but does offer 7 hours of writing or drawing time per charge. There’s palm rejection tech, as well as the same pixel-precision as on Apple Pencil.

If you want to spend a bit more than the Logitech Crayon, we’d also recommend the ZAGG Pro Stylus 2 now that it’s on sale. The MSRP was already enough to convince us this was a better buy than Apple’s new Pencil with wired-only charging, and the discount down to $62.42 only makes it a better buy. You’d more regularly pay $80, with today’s $18 discount marking a nice chance to take advantage of the ZAGG stylus’ magnetic charging tech.

We of course have to at least mention Apple Pencil 2. The official flagship stylus from Apple is still going to be worth spending a little more on for anyone who has the budget, especially considering it has magnetic charging, pressure sensitivity, double tap gestures to change tools, and support for the newer Hover mode on iPad Pro. All of that makes it worth the step up to $89, especially considering it’s $40 off the usual going rate.

Logitech Crayon USB-C features:

Logitech Crayon uses Apple Pencil technology so you can write and draw naturally in pixel-perfect precision without missing a single line or detail. Just tilt this iPad stylus pencil and the smart tip will adjust line weight automatically to the needed thick or thin size. This Logitech stylus pen for iPad connects to iPad instantly—just slide down the off/on switch and start writing; no device pairing or other delays required

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!