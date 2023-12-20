Gift access to over 240 Mac and iOS apps with a Setapp subscription this holiday

If you can’t decide what to gift the special someone on your list, a Setapp subscription is going to do just the trick. On top of not having to worry about shipping times, Setapp offers gift cards for its curated collection of Mac and iOS apps by MacPaw that are sure to help supercharge their workflow to start off 2024.

The biggest issue with crossing a techie off your gift list is that we always end up buying all of the gadgets and devices we want for ourselves. Setapp is stepping in to do all of the hard work in coming up with an alternative that you can still get delivered to that special someone ahead of Christmas.

Setapp is a subscription service that includes over 240 apps to choose from across both Mac and iOS. There’s different bundles included based on what you’re trying to accomplish, be it increasing productivity, taking the new year as a new chance to double down on creativity, brush up on your writing, and more. These aren’t just apps you haven’t heard of either, there’s tons of heavy hitters in the space including popular programs like include CleanMyMac X, Spark Mail, Ulysses, MindNote, and Bartender.

There’s also cross-platform compatibility or quite a few of the apps, too. Setapp includes both Mac and iOS subscriptions for the same app, so you can use Ulysses, 2Do, Taskheat, and other programs on both your iPhone and Mac. Not to mention the fact that new titles are constantly added to the App Store alternative.

There’s also the perk of having just a single subscription to keep track of instead of tons of individual licenses or monthly fees. You can the entire catalog of 240 apps for just the one $9.99 per month price. Getting started with Setapp is also pretty effortless. You can download the storefront app in just a few clicks, and then begin browsing all of the different pro apps available to install on your device. It handles unlocking all of the premium features for you, too.

And being a digital gift you send means that even if you’re waiting to the last-minute to get someone a present, there’s still time to send over hundreds of apps. The best part is that there are also tons of different packages you can send, from just a single month to bigger bundles for supplying an entire year of access to apps.

