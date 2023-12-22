Best price of the year drops Motorola’s MA1 Wireless Android Auto Adapter to $61.50

Amazon now offers the Motorola MA1 Wireless Android Auto Car Adapter for $61.49 shipped. This is a new 2023 Amazon low at $3.50 under our previous Black Friday mention, and marking the lowest in over a year. You’d normally pay $90, with today’s offer saving you 32% in order to achieve that best price of the year status. Motorola’s MA1 adapter upgrades your car and its existing entertainment unit’s Android Auto support with wireless connectivity. So instead of having to physically plug your smartphone in each time you get in the car, this add-on will let you pair wirelessly for a more seamless experience. It plugs into your ride via USB-A, and we cover what to expect from the experience in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

Today’s lead deal is easily one of the best options on the market for cutting the cord on your Android Auto experience, whether it’s on sale or not. But if you’re looking for something a bit more affordable, this alternative comes paired with some extra savings that makes it even more affordable. This wireless adapter doesn’t have the 9to5Google backing that the Motorola offering does, but will still untether your in-car experience. Best of all, it’s even more affordable with a $52 price tag.

Or you could just use one of iOttie’s Easy One Touch 5 mounts instead. There are three different options on sale depending on where you’d like to actually mount your smartphone, but all of them will turn your Android device into an in-car display for keeping tabs on directions, music playback, and everything else that an Android Auto receiver would. Pricing now starts at $19 while delivering some of the best prices yet from the usual $25 going rates.

Motorola MA1 Wireless Adapter features:

The power of your phone on your car screen. Android Auto is a simpler, safer way to use your phone in the car. The MA1 provides a wireless connection to Android Auto on your car display to make it even easier get all your favorite maps, media and messaging apps on your car display.

