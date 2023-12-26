EGO’s Power+ 56V electric cordless chainsaws cut firewood and trim trees from $219 ($50+ off)

Amazon is now offering the EGO Power+ 18-inch 56V Cordless Electric Chainsaw for $319 shipped. This is $80 off the usual $399 going rate and marking a return to the all-time low for the first time in 2023. This is $10 under our previous mention from back in October, while dropping back to this best-ever price for the first time since all the way back in July of last year. EGO’s Power+ chainsaw is a great way to make quick work of cutting up firewood before it gets too cold this winter, or to trim back trees and shrubbery before snowstorms. It fits in the company’s 56V ecosystem with a cordless electric design that rocks a 5Ah battery and included charger to power the 18-inch brushless chainsaw.

Also on sale today, going with the smaller EGO Power+ 14-inch chainsaw means you can take advantage of all the same perks as the larger model above – just for less. It clocks in at $219.01 on Amazon and drops from its usual $269 going rate. This is $50 off and the third-best price we have ever seen. It features the same integration into the 56V ecosystem, just with a smaller 14-inch saw and companion 2.5Ah battery. You’ll also get a companion charger, too.

EGO Power+ 18-inch 56V Chainsaw features:

The EGO POWER+ 18” Chain Saw delivers the power and performance of a 45cc gas chainsaw without the noise, fuss, or fumes. Powered by any EGO POWER+ 56V ARC Lithium™ battery, this cordless chainsaw delivers up to 300 cuts on a 4×4 when used with the recommended 5.0Ah ARC Lithium™ battery. Its high-efficiency brushless motor delivers 11,000 RPM for clean, efficient cuts.

