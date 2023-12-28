Check out these best-selling nonfiction hardcover and paperback books from Amazon up to 44% off from $13

Laura Rosenberg -
AmazonBooks
$13

If you prefer a true story, a self-help book, or a memoir, then these best-selling nonfiction books from Amazon are for you. For a limited time, get up to 44% off select hardcover and paperback books from Amazon – be sure to clip the on-page coupon where applicable to redeem the deal price. Included in today’s round-up is a biography of Martin Luther King Jr., a guide to attachment theory, and more. Head below for more details on our top hardcover and paperback Amazon picks.

If you’re a Kindle reader, check out these eBook deals.

Our top best-selling nonfiction picks:

More on King: A Life

Vividly written and exhaustively researched, Jonathan Eig’s King: A Life is the first major biography in decades of the civil rights icon Martin Luther King Jr.―and the first to include recently declassified FBI files. In this revelatory new portrait of the preacher and activist who shook the world, the bestselling biographer gives us an intimate view of the courageous and often emotionally troubled human being who demanded peaceful protest for his movement but was rarely at peace with himself. He casts fresh light on the King family’s origins as well as MLK’s complex relationships with his wife, father, and fellow activists.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Books

About the Author

Laura Rosenberg

Laura is a dedicated gym-goer, a sucker for anything with sugar, and a fan of all four Michigan seasons. She has also written articles for 9to5Mac and Electrek.
VOLTME’s 35W 2-port USB-C GaN charger falls 75% t...
ALLPOWERS’ S1500 portable power station offers 1,...
Govee’s smart RGBWW light bulb 2-pack falls to ne...
lululemon’s End of Year Scores are live! Save big...
Under Armour takes a rare extra 50% off outlet styles w...
Schwinn’s Mendocino hybrid e-bike hits 20 MPH for 55 ...
Score two of the new Sonos Era 300 speakers with a gen ...
Apple’s 16-inch M3 Pro MacBook Pro drops under Bl...
Load more...
Show More Comments