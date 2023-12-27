These page-turning Kindle eBooks are now up to 80% off starting at just $2

If you’re a fan of horror, mystery, detective, or true crime stories, you’ve come to the right place. For a limited time, you can get best-selling, page-turning Kindle eBooks from Amazon for as little as $2. If you don’t have a Kindle, don’t worry – you can always download the Kindle iOS app or the Kindle Android app and take your book with you everywhere you go. Today’s roundup includes a Goodreads’ most-anticipated thriller, a best-selling horror story from James Patterson, and a mystery set in 1926 England. Head below for more details on our top picks from Kindle eBooks.

If you have Kindle Unlimited, some of the eBooks mentioned will be free with your subscription.

Our top eBook picks:

More on Kindle Unlimited:

Unlimited access to over 4 million digital titles featuring best sellers, popular series, classics, and more. Enjoy listening to thousands of audiobooks with Kindle Unlimited. Explore magazine subscriptions included in your membership. Borrow from a selection of thousands of Great on Kindle eBooks and enjoy a high-quality digital reading experience.

