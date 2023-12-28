Score two of the new Sonos Era 300 speakers with a gen 3 Sub at $1,147 (Save $550)

Crutchfield is now offering a pretty notable bundle to upgrade your Sonos setup. Right now, you can get a pair of its new Sonos Era 300 speakers with one of its new Sub (Gen 3) for $1,147 shipped. This is down from its usual $1,697 price tag and saves you $550 – that is if you don’t mind waiting a bit as the ship date is backordered right now. Still, we think this is one offer that’s worth waiting for, especially because we haven’t seen any standalone discounts on the Era 300 speakers yet. It’s easily one of the best values we’ve seen in the Sonos space in ages, as well as a rare chance to bring home some of the company’s latest releases for less.

This bundle is the perfect upgrade to an existing home theater setup centered around one of the existing Sonos soundbars. It doesn’t matter if you have the latest Arc or Beam releases, you can amplify that with two satellite speakers and some added bass. The new Sonos Era 300 speakers are also perfect for your whole-home setup, especially if you want to expand the smart speaker range into another room. Each one has the usual Sonos perks like AirPlay 2 and Trueplay, with four tweeters and two woofers offering stereo sound and Dolby Atmos support.

The Sonos Sub (Gen 3) on the other hand has a pair of two woofers to really bring up the bass in your existing home theater setup. It works in tandem with any of the other speakers in your setup, like the two Era 300s that are included in the bundle, but really shines in your home theater.

More on this Sonos Era 300 speaker bundle:

This bundle gives you a pair of Sonos Era 300 speakers plus a Sonos Sub (Gen 3). The speakers are Dolby Atmos®-enabled, so it’s ideal for turning your Sonos Arc home theater sound system. Or add deep bass and enveloping rear-channel effects to your Beam (Gen 2) . And this setup can be part of a larger Sonos multi-room audio system.

