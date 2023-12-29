Razer’s USB-C Kishi V2 mobile gaming grip works with iPhone 15 at $76 (Reg. $100)

Amazon is now offering the Razer Kishi V2 USB-C Mobile Gamepad for $75.90 shipped after you’ve clipped the on-page coupon. Compatible with both iPhone 15 as well as a collection of other popular Android smartphones, this accessory turns your handset into what is effectively a Nintendo Switch. It drops from the usual $100 going to the second-best sale price yet, saving you $24 in the process. Today’s offer comes within $9 of the all-time low set back on Black Friday, and is the best otherwise. Those who are rocking an older iPhone than the new 15 series will be able to save on the Lightning model at $79. Head below for a full rundown on what to expect.

Whether you’re looking to step up the Apple Arcade experience or take advantage of more ergonomic gameplay for diving into Genshin Impact, Among Us, and Call of Duty Mobile, Razer’s Kishi V2 controller grip is a must. Relying on either a Lightning port or USB-C connection that deliver passthrough charging and an adjustable design, these are compatible with a wide variety of handsets including the latest from Apple like iPhone 15, whether you’re rocking the 15 Pro Max or one of the smaller handsets.

You can get a closer look in our hands-on review from back when we took a look at what’s new with the experience last September. The USB-C compatibility is live following Backbone setting the pace with its existing controllers getting iPhone support. Speaking of, I just took a hands-on look at the new USB-C Backbone One controller and absolutely fell in love with the mobile gaming experience. The Kishi V2 is very similar, and should offer much of the same iPhone 15 gaming on a tighter budget.

Rethink everything you knew about mobile gaming. Razer Kishi v2 is a universal mobile gaming controller that brings a console-class gameplay experience to your iPhone. Play the best AAA games, on your iPhone, exactly as you’d expect to play them on a game console – zero compromises.

