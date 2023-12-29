Twelve South’s Curve SE MacBook stand is now even more affordable at $27 (Reg. $40)

Amazon is now offering the Twelve South Curve SE MacBook Stand for $27 shipped after clipping the on-page coupon. Normally fetching $40, this is one of the first chances to save and a new all-time low. It’s $13 off, and making the already affordable desktop upgrade an even better accessory for improving your Mac setup in the new year. Today’s discount is notably $5 under our previous mention, too. We previously took a hands-on look at the whole experience in our hands-on review, too. Head below for more.

The Twelve South Curve SE takes on a more affordable approach to the brand’s usual aluminum MacBook stands. It comes in a 3-piece design instead of being a single piece of metal, while still offering much of the same slick design that fits in perfectly with your Apple setup. It elevates your MacBook a few inches off the desktop for better viewing angles and less neck strain. So if one of your resolutions for 2024 is to be more ergonomic, the Twelve South Curve SE is the perfect upgrade.

On top of being the most affordable solution from Twelve South in this product category, it’s also getting into the realm of some no-name alternatives that we would normally recommend for those on a tighter budget. But at just $27, this one really is worth going with over any of the other options on Amazon that clock-in with price tags in the mid $20s.

Twelve South Curve SE Stand features:

Curve SE comes in 3 easy to assemble aluminum sections vs one solid piece of aluminum, and a new Silver color. This entry level model still has the same dimentions and basic benefits of our original Curve, and is a perfect way to test out the Curve Family! Once assembled, we do not recommend disassembly as it is meant to be a permanent connection. Curve SE raises your laptop 6 inches (15cm) off the surface to keep your screen at eye level and help to reduce neck and shoulder strain.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!