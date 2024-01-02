M2 Mac mini deals kick off the New Year starting from $499 (Reg. $599+)

Amazon is now offering the latest M2 Mac mini for $499 shipped. The perfect discount to upgrade your workstation at the start of the year, today’s sale arrives from its usual $599 going rate. This is $100 off and marking the second-best price we’ve seen at within $20 of the all-time low. We’ve only seen it sell for less twice before, and that was over the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales event. The elevated 512GB SSD model is also on sale at $689.99, down from its $799 price tag. Over at 9to5Mac, we detail what to expect from the experience in a hands-on review. We also take a closer look at what these Mac mini deals deliver below the fold.

Apple’s M2 Mac mini refreshes a beloved form-factor to feature its now previous-generation in-house silicon. So while this isn’t powered by the new M3 chip, it does mark the latest release from Apple in the lineup. There’s that same compact build that has made previous versions so popular amongst first-time Mac owners, as well as streamlined workstation users and homelabbers alike. The improved performance of the M2 chip also pairs with dual Thunderbolt 4 ports, a pair of USB-A slots, an HDMI output, and Gigabit Ethernet. You’ll also find Wi-Fi 6E, and at least an 8-core CPU backed by a 10-core GPU and at least 256GB of storage.

Starting off the work week and also the New Year, all of today’s best deals are where they always are – over in our Apple guide. With notable price cuts across everything from the latest M2 and M3 devices to other accessories and more, there are plenty of all-time lows on tap to complement some other rare offers – not to mention the Mac mini deals above.

M2 Mac mini features:

Get more done faster with a next-generation chip. From rich presentations to immersive gaming, M2 flies through work and play. M2 has 8 CPU cores, 10 GPU cores, and up to 24GB unified memory. exceptional speed and performance. Mac mini with the M2 chip has two Thunderbolt 4 ports, two USB-A ports, an HDMI port, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, Gigabit Ethernet, and a headphone jack. And if you want faster networking speeds, you can configure Mac mini with 10Gb Ethernet for up to 10 times the throughout.

