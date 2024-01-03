Dock your new iPhone 15 and AirPods Pro on Belkin’s 15W 2-in-1 MagSafe pad at $61

Amazon is now offering the Belkin BoostCharge Pro 2-in-1 MagSafe Pad for $61.19 shipped after you’ve clipped the on-page coupon. This is $19 off the usual $80 going rate and a new all-time low to start off 2024. It’s an extra $17 off the price tag we saw previously, as well. Belkin’s recent 2-in-1 MagSafe charger is a bit more streamlined of an addition to your nightstand, featuring a flat design that lets you top off an iPhone 15 right next to AirPods Pro 2. There’s full 15W MagSafe on the left pad, and then a 5W Qi charger on the right hand side. Our launch coverage fully breaks it down, too.

If Apple Watch charging is a must, and fast charging at that, then be sure to have a look at Anker’s MagGo Cube 15W MagSafe Charger. This model arrives with a 3-in-1 design that adds in support for Apple’s latest wearables, alongside its 15W magnetic charging pad and compact design that make it a favorite here at 9to5Toys. Best of all, it’s on sale! Right now you can drop the price to $127 as we spotted earlier in the week as the savings arrive from the normal $150 price tag.

But let’s say you do love the 2-in-1 design and want something even more compact. Twelve South has your back then. It just launched the new ButterFly portable charger and I am so impressed. It arrives with similar power features as the Belkin model above, just in a design that fits right in the palm of your hand and is made of a premium aluminum material. Dive into our hands-on review for all of the details.

Belkin BoostCharge Pro 2-in-1 charger features:

Get up to 33% faster charging for the iPhone 14, iPhone 13, and iPhone 12 series up to 15W with MagSafe — even with the case on. Plus, the 5W Qi pad lets you charge Airpods or another device at the same time. A slim, lightweight design with included 5ft USB-C to USB-C cable makes this the perfect charger for your travels. Slipping easily into your bag or carry-on, the USB-C charger can plug directly into your MacBook or other charging station.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!