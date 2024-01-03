Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 5 sees $300 discount ahead of Unpacked this month at $1,500

Galaxy Unpacked might be around the corner, but the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 will still be the company’s latest folding smartphone for quite some time. It’s also starting out the year with a discount to coincide with the announcement of Samsung’s upcoming event, as Amazon drops it down to $1,499.99 shipped at Amazon. Today’s offer is $300 off the usual $1,800 going rate and marks the second-best discount we’ve seen. It comes within $100 of the all-time low set just once before on Black Friday, and is the best we’ve seen since. We take a closer look at the whole experience in our hands-on review and then break down the full experience below the fold.

The new Galaxy Z Fold 5 is the latest iteration of Samsung’s massive folding smartphone. In its current form, not all too much has changed. There is notably a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip now under the hood as well as Android 13 out of the box, but last year’s form-factor almost entirely remains. There’s still an interior 7.6-inch display that pairs with a secondary 6.2-inch screen on the outside. Samsung has at least spent a lot of this year’s focus on the hinge design, ultimately resulting in both sides of the screen folding a bit closer than before all while sliming down the overall thickness.

But there’s more competition in the foldable space these days than just the latest from Samsung. The new OnePlus Open is a more recent handset tossing its hat into the ring with much of the same design that folds open like a book. It has a 7.82-inch display on the inside with a 6.31-inch outer screen that both come powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip. If you’re more of a OnePlus fan and would rather bring home its first-ever folding smartphone, you can also save right now with a $200 discount. It brings the OnePlus Open right to the same price as the Z Fold 5, so it really just comes down to which handset you prefer more at $1,500 – even though Samsung’s is technically a better deal at $300 off thanks to having a higher MSRP.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 features:

Streaming on the go with this big screen is a big deal; Unfold the massive 7.6″ screen* on Galaxy Z Fold5 and lose yourself in your favorite content, no matter where you are. With Galaxy Z Fold5, enjoy mobile games on the cover screen or unfold the interior screen for a more immersive experience; With an impressive processor, power through with a high refresh rate and minimal input delays. With Dual-App Viewing, you can do more with more screen on Galaxy Z Fold5; Drag and drop photos into a text message, shop two sites side by side or stream videos while checking your feed

