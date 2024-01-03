Spigen’s regularly $49 ArcStation Pro 65W USB-C wall charger drops to $26, more

The official Spigen Amazon storefront is now offering its 65W ArcStation Pro GaN Dual Port Wall Charger for $25.99 shipped. Be sure to clip the on-page coupon. While this model goes for $75 directly from Spigen, it more typically sells for $49 at Amazon. Today’s deal undercuts the previous deal price on the 65W model by $3 or so to deliver the lowest price we can find. This one sports a pair of USB-C outlets with a total of 65W of power when using a single connection (or 40W and 25W spread across both) alongside GaN and 3D PCB technology to maintain a compact form-factor. A 24-month warranty is included with purchase and, while it does have foldable prongs, you will find some of those on sale down below.

More Spigen wall charger deals:

Spigen 65W ArcStation Pro GaN Dual Port Wall Charger features:

Up to 65 Watt Power Delivery and PPS Output with single USB C port loaded / Total 65 Watt Max. While dual charging it supports 40W and 25W output to charge your device. Due to the benefit of GaN and 3D PCB Technology the charger is 53% smaller than others. GaN Chipset allows the charger to operate with higher efficiency and generate less heat than genuine charger.

