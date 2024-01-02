UGREEN launches two new Nexode Pro GaN chargers, with two more on the way [Deal]

UGREEN is starting out 2024 by launching a new lineup with some of its most capable chargers yet. The new Nexode Pro series earns its name by packing even more power into smaller packages than before. There’s two models now available at launch with some discounts attached, as well as two more announced that’ll be available in the near future.

Meet UGREEN’s new Nexode Pro chargers

UGREEN launched its standard Nexode series back in 2022, and has slowly been stepping up the charging tech over the past couple of years. But after launching the 300W charging station last fall, it seemed like the lineup had reached its peak, and so the UGREEN Nexode Pro series was born. The same reliance on Gallium Nitride tech and multi-device power remains, just with streamlined footprints and slightly more premium builds.

At the center of the new lineup is fittingly a new technology which UGREEN calls GaNInfinity. The chips at the center of the chargers offer an up to 95% conversation rate, meaning that they’ll be able to charge your gear with less energy lost to heat. One of the other big selling points of the Nexode Pro series is that UGREEN is packing in 11 levels of protection into each of the new chargers.

Those updated designs also pack in better heat dissipation than before despite their compact sizes, with temperature protection helping make sure that these offer fewer risks of overheating. There’s also protection against short circuits and over voltage, amongst some other tech to make these safer while dishing out their maximum power allotments.

At launch, there are two different models available. There’s the more capable UGREEN Nexode Pro 160W charger that features four ports to headline the collection. It has three USB-C ports, with the lead slot offering a maximum 140W output for topping off M3 MacBook Pros and the like. You’ll find a single USB-A port, too. Then there’s the smaller 100W Nexode Pro charger from UGREEN. This one only features three ports, with two USB-C options joined by a single USB-A slot.

Launch discounts on the pair are also live, courtesy of Amazon. The 160W charger normally sells for $119.99, but is seeing a 15% off price cut to celebrate its release that drops it down to $101.99. The 100W option is also 15% off from the usual $74.99 price tag, dropping down to $63.74. You’ll need to clip the on-page coupon for each of these releases to lock-in the savings.

And then while you’ll have to wait to score them, there’s also a pair of smaller chargers coming soon. UGREEN isn’t giving an exact time just yet, but there’s a pair of 65W offerings to look forward to. The Ultra-Slim option is going to be packing three ports into one of the most compact designs out there, while the standard model has the same roster of charging options in a design like the other new UGREEN Nexode Pro releases.

