Vans Winter Wrap-Up Sale: Featuring an additional 30% off all sale items from $30

Vans has launched its Winter Wrap-Up Sale, which offers an additional 30% off all sale items, including best-selling shoes, hoodies, jackets, and more. 30% off reflected in-cart. Leading the way are the Authentic Stackform Shoes for $31, marked down from $70. These shoes reflect Vans’ instantly recognizable low-top silhouette and have a sought-after chunky aesthetic. With a 34mm platform height, you’re guaranteed to stand out. Head below for more favorites from Vans’ Winter Wrap-Up Sale.

If you’re looking for a slim, low-profile shoe with modernized comfort, grab a pair of Lowland ComfyCush Shoes for $56 – these shoes feature an 80s archival silhouette, a lace-up closure, and leather, and the iconic “Flying V” Vans logo. The Classic Slip-On Cozy Hug Sherpa Shoes are perfect for a day spent indoors, and you can get them now for $31. With supportive padded collars, suede uppers, and Sherpa linings, these classic slip-ons will keep you cozy and comfortable throughout the day. To take your comfort to the next level, pair your Vans slip-ons with the Versa Pullover Hoodie for $42, marked down from $75. Available in black or grey, the Pullover Hoodie is made of premium fleece and is designed to endure the elements while keeping you comfortable.

More items we love from Van’s Winter Wrap-Up Sale:

Women:

Men:

More on the Authentic Stackform Shoes:

The Authentic Stackform refreshes our iconic low top silhouette with an even chunkier take on the platform aesthetic. Constructed with a 34 mm sidewall height, this platform shoe elevates a classic favorite while bringing a new “Off The Wall” style to your look. The Authentic Stackform is finished with sturdy textile uppers, traditional metal eyelets, and signature rubber waffle outsoles. • Vans’ original low top shoe • Upgraded with a 34 mm platform height • Sturdy textile uppers • Allover tie-dyed print • Lace-up closure • Signature rubber waffle outsoles.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!