Samsung will give you a $50 bonus credit to reserve one of its new Galaxy S24 smartphones

Samsung is just under two weeks away from officially taking the wraps off its latest smartphones. The new Galaxy S24 series will officially see the light of day on January 17, and ahead of time Samsung is offering a little extra something for anyone who plans to pre-order those new handsets. Right now, you can reserve one of those upcoming Galaxy S24 smartphones in order to get a $50 credit towards the Samsung storefront. All you have to do is put down your name and email, and you’ll be able to get an extra $50 towards accessorizing your handset when store listings go up later in the month – no cash down until the handsets are officially revealed at Galaxy Unpacked.

Samsung’s Galaxy S24 reservation promotion isn’t exactly as straightforward as getting $50 to spend on whatever you want. It’s certainly not a bad deal considering you don’t have to put any money down, but it’s worth exploring just how you can use it. The big caveats are that you’ll have to use the same email address to place the order as the one you sign up for. You also have to use the credit right when you make the smartphone purchase.

Which wouldn’t be at all bad, but you can’t use this credit towards the cost of whichever S24 series device catches your eye. Instead, this is meant to be a bit of a bonus for helping you get a case, earbuds, or some other accessory for your device. We aren’t sure just what accessories will be around come launch, but there should be plenty to spend $50 on.

It’s also worth noting that Samsung is already advertising that you’ll be able to get as much as $970 in trade-in credit for turning over your existing device. We’re waiting for more information on the whole trade-in promotion situation, but for now it’s a starting point to give you an idea of the kinds of cash that Samsung will knock off your pre-order.

The latest Samsung Galaxy S24 series is going to be drastically focusing on AI, as you’ll see from all of the branding surrounding the handsets on Samsung’s website. We have a pretty good idea of what to expect from the price points this time around for all three devices, too. There’s nothing too out of the ordinary, with very similar pricing tiers as last year’s S23 lineup.

We’ll be covering all things Galaxy Unpacked later on in the month over at 9to5Google, or you can just stick around here as we cover all of the best price cuts for the company’s newest flagship smartphones.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!