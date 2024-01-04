LEGO’s next Ideas set assembles a 1,000-piece Family Tree photo and memento display

The next LEGO Ideas set is here. It certainly didn’t take long for the LEGO Group to reveal the next fan-inspired creation into 2024, as today we’re getting an official look at the upcoming Family Tree (21346). This over 1,000-piece model delivers a cute way to show off family photos, which can be hung on the brick-built branches throughout the family tree.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news, and give our LEGO account over on X (Twitter) a follow, as well as our Threads, Mastodon, BlueSky, Instagram, and TikTok. You can, of course, always bookmark our guide right here or sign up for our newsletter. You can also support 9to5Toys by purchasing LEGO from our affiliate links for the LEGO Shop, Amazon, and Zavvi.

This LEGO Ideas set arrives not from one of the review rounds like we usually see, and instead from a previous contest that the LEGO Group ran in partnership with Target. It’s the same situation as last year’s Viking Village, but this time the theming was all about the meaning of family. The contest submissions ended all the way back in September of 2022, and now all this time later and we’re finally seeing the winning model debut as an official set.

That brings us to set number 21346, the new LEGO Ideas Family Tree. It’s a fun play on the whole heritage and descendants graphic you probably made in grade school, but takes on a more playful display model made of 1,040 pieces. Calling this build a glorified family photo holder wouldn’t be doing it justice, but that is effectively what it is. The kit comes with 16 of these little hooks which feature an element specially designed to hold printed photos, polaroids, and other paper mementos, which can be hung up on the brands of the brick-built tree.

The LEGO Ideas Tree also includes a ton of little accessories for decorating the tree, allowing you to add allusions to painting, tennis, roller blading, and tons of other hobbies that your loved ones may be into. You’ll also find bricks to pull off different seasonal folliage. All of these extra pieces can be stored away in the base, which has a hidden compartment.

The new LEGO Ideas Family Tree will be officially debuting next month on February 1. It arrives with a $79.99 price tag, which feels just a tad overpriced. I suspect that this is a kit that will be on store shelves for quite sometime given its evergreen nature, and so maybe the LEGO Group is just building in the price that it will set at five years down the line. That might just be wishful thinking, as we don’t even know how the set will sell yet to be speculating on its shelf life.

You can lock-in your pre-order now if you’re interested in bringing home this LEGO Family Tree.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!