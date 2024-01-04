Razor’s latest Rambler 20 retro e-bike gets second discount as the $900 low returns

Amazon is offering the Razor Rambler 20 e-bike for $899.99 shipped. Down from its $1,000 price tag, this latest release from Razor has only seen one previous discount from back in November since first hitting the market in May. Today’s deal comes in as a $100 markdown off the going rate, dropping costs back down to match its first discount during Black Friday. It even beats out Razor’s own website where it is still listed for its original MSRP. You can learn more about it by heading below or reading through our launch coverage over at Electrek.

Following in the footsteps of its predecessor, this e-bike sports a modernized take on the retro minibike style of decades past, with a throwback bench seat and graphics along its frame. It comes equipped with a 500W hub-driven motor and a 37V battery that can reach speeds up to 20 MPH for up to 16.6 miles on a single charge. It features 20-inch by 4-inch pneumatic balloon tires for a smoother ride along rougher surfaces, a bright LED bullet headlight and tailight for safety, and a dashboard display to keep informed of your e-bike’s performance in real-time.

If you’re hoping for a more commuter-focused e-bike tailored for longer travel distances, Amazon is also offering the Schwinn Mendocino Adult Hybrid e-bike for $753, down from its $1,700 MSRP. It comes with a 250W brushless geared pedal assist hub motor and a rear rack-mounted battery able to reach 20 MPH and travel for up to 55 miles on a single charge, depending on conditions. And with a twist of its grip shifter, its six-speed drivetrain can provide smooth gear changes for easy adaptation to any terrain you might find yourself on. You can also get this same model with a throttle installed for a similar $899 rate as the main deal.

You can also check out our recent coverage of the Schwinn Marshall Electric Hybrid e-bike. It has an 18-inch aluminum frame built around a 250W hub-drive pedal assist motor that provides quiet boosts of acceleration up to 20 MPH and an integrated 288W downtube battery that can last up to 35 miles on a single charge. And be sure to head over to our Green Deals hub to keep up-to-date on the best deals for other EV brands, power stations, solar panels, electric tools, and much more.

Razor Rambler 20 features:

E-bike With Retro Style – electric bike equipped with throwback bench seat and graphics, ready for speedy runs to the café or leisurely cruises (local laws apply)

Modern Performance and Convenience – 500-watt hub-driven motor quickly reaches speeds up to 19.9 mph (32 km/h), while keeping maintenance to a minimum

The Choice Is Yours – speed away with the twist throttle or opt for electric pedal assist with 5 different power levels

Ramble On – a rechargeable 37V lithium-ion battery pack provides up to 16.6 miles (26.7 km) of range

Travel in Style and Comfort – features 20” (508 mm) x 4” (101.6 mm) pneumatic balloon tires, hand-operated front and rear disc brakes, bright LED headlight and taillight, and a dashboard display

