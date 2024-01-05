Anker’s new Nano 10,000mAh power bank has a built-in 30W USB-C cable at $36 (Reg. $50)

Anker’s official Amazon storefront is now offering one of our favorite chargers of the year for its best price yet. Earlier in the year, I raved about the new Anker Nano 10,000mAh Power Bank, and now you can score the trusty iPhone 15 charging companion in one of two colors for $35.99 shipped after the on-page coupon has been clipped. This is down from its usual $50 price tag for one of the first times, and saving you 20% in order to match the best price ever for only the third time. In our hands-on review from earlier in the fall, I take a look at just why this is one of my favorite chargers of 2023. Head below for more.

An essential part of my everyday carry since I reviewed it back in October, the new Anker Nano Power Bank is easily one of the best iPhone 15 portable chargers around right now. It comes with a 10,000mAh battery and most notably sports a built-in USB-C cable that can dish out 30W speeds right to your smartphone. There’s also a USB-C and USB-A slot on the side to take advantage of charging up other gear, with a display to show off current charging rates and remaining battery life.

If you can live without the higher 30W output but would rather take advantage of a larger battery for your EDC charger, Anker’s new Nano 20,000mAh Power Bank has hit a $33.74 sale price after the on-page coupon has been clipped. This is a new all-time low as a discount from the usual $50 price tag, beating previous offers by an extra $6. You’re largely looking at the same package as the 10,000mAh model above, just with a larger capacity and lower 22.5W output from the built-in USB-C cable.

For all of this week’s other best discounts, be sure to dive into our smartphone accessories guide to check out all of the other ways to save on gear for your iPhone or Android setup. With top picks from the likes of Twelve South, Nomad, and Belkin, there are plenty of must-have accessories up for grabs.

Anker Nano 10,000mAh Power Bank features:

Experience hassle-free power on the go with the built-in USB-C cable, providing seamless charging in a compact form factor measuring 4.09 × 2.06 × 1.02 inches. Embrace rapid charging and recharging with the 30W two-way fast charging cable. Seamlessly recharge the power bank to 50% in just 45 minutes and charge your iPhone 14 to 50% within 30 minutes. Stay powered up wherever you go with our eco-friendly 10,000mAh power bank.

