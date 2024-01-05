CORSAIR’s 1,600MB/s USB Gen2 x2 1TB Portable SSD delivers notable value at $75

Amazon is now offering the CORSAIR EX100U 1TB Portable Solid-State Drive down at $74.99 shipped. This model launched in late 2022 at $108 on Amazon and currently carries a regular price at $110 directly from CORSAIR. While we did see a few deals for slightly less than today’s offering in mid 2023, this offer is on par with the best we have tracked over the Black Friday and holiday season last year. It is also now among the more affordable 1TB options out there, especially considering the speeds it is capable of. Most of the competition in this price range delivers max 1,050MB/s transfers, but CORSAIR has designed this model to hit speeds up to 1,600MB/s. You’ll also find a footprint “smaller than a credit card” with support for USB Gen2 x2 bandwidth with USB-C connectivity on PC, Mac, and more right out of the box. Head below for more details.

Now, if you can make a 500GB model work for you, the deal we spotted earlier this week on PNY’s Pro Elite 1,100MB/s portable SSD also delivers some notable bang for your buck. This solution features more than capable speeds for most folks, and is now selling for just $35 shipped.

Friday has arrived and you’ll want to browse through some of the other portable SSD deals we are tracking this week below as well:

CORSAIR EX100U 1TB Portable SSD features:

USB Type-C Gen2 x2 bandwidth moves large data files at up to 20Gbps.

Delivers data speeds of up to 1,600MB/sec sequential read and 1,500MB/sec sequential write speeds. *Performance varies by capacity. USB 3.2 2×2 connection required for maximum rated performance.

A footprint smaller than a credit card makes it easy to take the EX100U with you, for high-performance storage on-the-go.

Easy to use right out of the box with a single connection for power and data on PC, Mac, and consoles.

The protective cap for the USB Type-C connector keeps your storage safe and secure on the go.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!