Jackery’s Explorer 1500 Pro portable power station with 1,512Wh capacity now $700 off

Amazon is offering the Jackery Explorer 1500 Pro Portable Power Station for $999 shipped, after clipping the on-page $700 off coupon. Down from its $1,699 price tag, it only saw four discounts over 2023, with the lowest among them happening back during Black Friday sales. Today’s deal comes in as a 41% markdown off the going rate, beating our previous mention in December by $300 and landing $100 above the all-time low at the second-lowest price we have tracked. The Explorer 1500 Pro comes equipped with a 1,512Wh battery capacity, and can dish out up to 1,800W of power to its eight ports: three AC ports, two USB-C ports, two USB-A ports, and one car outlet. It has a 1,400W solar power input, and can fully charge in up to two hours while using six 200W solar panels, or via a wall outlet. You can also bundle this item with a 200W solar panel for $1,299, after clipping the on-page $800 off coupon, or a 400W solar panel for $2,099, after clipping the on-page $600 off coupon.

If you’re looking for a smaller model for more personal uses, Amazon is also offering the Jackery Explorer 500 Portable Power Station for $350, after clipping the on-page $150 off coupon. It comes with a 518Wh capacity that can provide a 1,000W max power output alongside seven ports to cover your device’s charging needs: three USB-As, two DCs, one AC, and one car port.

You can also check out our recent coverage of the Goal Zero Yeti 1000 Core Portable Power Station and all the subsequent models still on sale. The Yeti 1000 Core has a 983Wh capacity and features 10 ports: two ACs, two USB-As, two USB-Cs, two 6mm ports, one 12V high power port, and one car port. And be sure to head over to our Green Deals hub to stay up-to-date on the best deals on other power station brands, EVs, water heaters, electric tools, and more.

Jackery Explorer 1500 Pro features:

More than Fast: The ultra solar charging experience is here, with Jackery’s state-of-the-art Explorer 1500 Pro. With max 1400W solar power input, this stunning solar generator features an excellent 2 hour solar charge (with 6*200W solar panels), plus rapid 2 hour wall charge.

Ultimate All-round Safety: Safety is taken to the next level with intelligent BMS and 8 temperature sensors for accurate, safe temp control. A patented multi-duct design provides 30% improved heat dissipation efficiency, generating 100% product safety. The complete safe charging experience has arrived.

1800W Power Charging 8 Devices: Immense power is now ready at your fingertips. The Explorer 1500 Pro features 2*PD 100W USB-C ports, 3*1800W AC ports, 2*QC 3.0 USB-A ports and 1*car outlet, offering fast charging for all your household devices and gadgets.

Strong, Reliable and Durable: The power station is incredibly durable and very long-lasting, with the outer shell having the highest UL requirements, featuring top 94V-0 fireproof material, and passing safety drop standards. Strength and reliability is completely guaranteed.

Power On The GO: Weighing in at just a feather-light 37.4lbs, Jackery’s all-new Explorer 1500 Pro is 20% lighter than similar products with a same capacity. Also, equipped with a foldable handle, making it easy to carry anywhere you desire. Power on the go is here.

