Watch Sony’s live CES 2024 showcase: Potential PlayStation/PS VR2 reveals, and more

Sony is scheduled to show of its next-generation of tech and beyond in tonight’s CES 2024 press conference. The live-streamed event is an annual affair at this point, loaded with everything from upcoming products and possible PlayStation-related announcements to experimental tech of the future. Ahead of tonight’s event, Sony has been mostly tight-lipped about what to expect, but it looks as though show will, at least in part, focus on initiatives supporting creators. Tune in down below.

Watch Sony’s live CES 2024 showcase

This evening’s event is marked as one that will “fill the world with emotion, through the power of creativity and technology,” which is about as mysteriously intriguing as it is entirely vague. The official description for the live stream mentions that Sony Honda Mobility – a joint venture automotive company established by Sony and the Honda – will be on stage.

Some of the early imagery for the event, that was reportedly switched out at some point for something more generic, appears to suggest tech involving professional sound solutions and video production. There was also a Ghostbuster logo – the Ghost was holding a pair of Sony’s PS VR2 controllers – that seemed to hint at some virtual reality PlayStation tech. It appears as though Sony will almost certainly leave its 2024 TV lineup for a later date.

Well, more than a few folks around here are more than hoping for some next-generation PlayStation 5 hardware, but the PS5 Pro seems a long-shot at best for this evening’s showcase. The gaming side of things, if there is any at all, will likely be dedicated to the PS VR platform – perhaps some new games, updated technology for existing titles, or something regarding wider integrations for the latest headset and controllers – but it’s hard to say for sure. It wouldn’t be odd to see at least something from the PlayStation camp tonight if previous CES shows are any indication.

Either way, it won’t be long now and you can follow along with tonight’s Sony CES 2024 showcase below starting at 8 p.m. ET.

Updating…

