Goal Zero launches three new Yeti portable power stations, its first with LiFePO4 batteries

It’s portable power station day, as the CES 2024 news turns towards keeping your gear refueled away from home and through power outages. After seeing Anker’s latest releases debut, the folks over at Goal Zero are following up with some new debuts of their own. Launching the company’s first LiFePO4 power stations, three new Yeti models are going to begin shipping at the end of the month.

Goal Zero is now launching its sixth generation set of portable power stations today at CES 2024. There are three new additions to the lineup, which arrive as the Yeti 300, Yeti 500, and Yeti 700. Each one has the same focus around deploying LiFePO4 battery technology, while offering three different tiers of power output and capacity.

In terms of design, Goal Zero is also updating the Yeti lineup with some far more compact, yet still rugged builds. The same styling cues remain with silver frames and rugged black plastic accenting, but each of the new releases now notably features a rubber port cover on the front. This gives each of them an IPX4 water-resistance rating to handle tagging along on even more unconventional outdoor excursions.

Ports are also fairly standard across the collection. Each one comes with a similar array of dual 18W USB-A ports, a single 100W USB-C slot, a slower 30W Type C port, and then a 12V car socket. The big change across each of the new Goal Zero Yeti power stations is how much power the AC outlets can dish out. The Yeti 300 can handle 350W or 600W surge, while the Yeti 500 can step up to a fitting 500W and 1,000W surge output. Then there’s the Yeti 700, which packs a slightly better 600W output and matching 1,000W of surge power.

All three of the new Goal Zero Yeti power stations will be officially hitting store shelves come the end of the month. There’s a launch day for January 30, in which you’ll be able to buy the Yeti 300 for $349, the 500 for $499, and the higher-end Yeti 700 for $699. Each of them will be available directly from Goal Zero’s official website, while other retailers like Amazon and REI will also be stocking the company’s latest.

