Anker’s just-announced SOLIX F3800 power station sees launch discounts from $3,499

Last night, Anker just revealed its new SOLIX F3800 portable power station and today, it is beginning to ship with some savings attached. Courtesy of the company’s Amazon storefront and Anker direct, the new SOLIX F3800 sells for $3,499 shipped. It’s the first discount now that the portable energy solution is officially shipping, and saves you $500 from the usual $3,999 price tag regardless of which retailer you shop from. We break down everything that’s new with the latest and most power release from Anker over in our launch coverage from CES 2024.

Anker’s new SOLIX F3800 is the company’s most capable power station to date. It packs 3.84kWh of LiFePO4 battery capacity, with 6,000W of AC output from its multitude of ports. There’s more than just AC outlets, too, as you’ll also find connections for plugging into an RV, your electric car, and even your home’s circuit breaker. The rollable design houses some USB-C and USB-A slots on the front, as well as an LCD display to monitor current charging rates, remaining battery, and other stats.

Alongside the main power station, Anker also has some F3800 bundles with deals attached. Each of the following packages are also on sale for the first time, hitting new all-time lows with as much as $1,699 in savings attached. Just make sure you clip the on-page coupon to lock-in the price.

Finally, the savings carry over to expansion units for the Anker F3800. These additional SOLIX BP3800 batteries can expand the runtime of your home, EV, or RV and now sell for $2,099 after clipping the on-page coupon that takes $400 off at Amazon. You’ll also find them available directly from Anker with that same sale price.

Anker’s new SOLIX F3800 joins a collection of other, more affordable portable power stations. So if the flagship specs are far more than you’d need to accompany you on a tailgate or camping trip, be sure to check out the other models – many of which are also on sale.

Anker SOLIX F3800 features:

Anker SOLIX F3800 has 3.84kWh to power your family’s needs for one day. If that’s not enough, add up to 6 battery packs to expand capacity to 26.9kWh. For extreme situations, add another Anker SOLIX F3800 and 12 battery packs for enough power for two weeks. No more limitations when you’re powering your dryer. The 120V/240V and 6,000W AC output runs everything in your home. If you need more power, add another Anker SOLIX F3800 for 12,000W max AC output.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!