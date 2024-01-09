LEGO’s upcoming Kingfisher Bird set joins the Fauna Collection next month at $50

LEGO is wasting no time at all this year expanding its newest lineup of sets. The Fauna Collection first launched to start 2024 with just a single set, and now there’s a new bird in town. The upcoming Kingfisher Bird set will debut next month, and now we’re getting a first look at the display model.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news, and give our LEGO account over on X (Twitter) a follow, as well as our Threads, Mastodon, BlueSky, Instagram, and TikTok. You can, of course, always bookmark our guide right here or sign up for our newsletter. You can also support 9to5Toys by purchasing LEGO from our affiliate links for the LEGO Shop, Amazon, and Zavvi.

LEGO’s new Fauna Collection is definitely off to a unique start, with the new Kingfisher Bird completely chaning up our expectations about the sub-theme from the only other kit in the series. The previous Parrots set was a wall-mountable pair of builds that took some inspiration from the Art lineup. But now there’s LEGO set number 10331, the new Kingfisher Bird that is a more conventional display piece.

The set is very much marketed towards display rather than play, with a black base that the water bird rests on. There’s some light blue transparent bricks and other elements used to give the Kingfisher an animated pose as it emerges from the water with a fresh catch. There’s 834 pieces in the set, which largely go towards assembling the new avian, with some bricks also adding some water plants. It’s a very lively display piece as far as LEGO goes, and even includes some posing options for the head and claws.

The LEGO Kingfisher Bird will be joining the Fauna collection next month when it debuts at $49.99. This is one of the first sets we know of launching on February 1, and is sure to come joined by some other models in the remaining weeks ahead of that launch.

9to5Toys’ Take

LEGO birds of really any kind are pretty under-represented, and so I’m at least glad that the Fauna Collection exists. I still adore the LEGO Ideas bird set I have in my collection, and this new Kingfisher Bird definitely feels like a fun continuation of that same avian affixation. I do feel like the $50 price tag is a bit too steep for what you get in the set, but the detail is certainly there. Maybe it just isn’t for me! It might be a more niche set at launch, but I can at least appreciate the attention that went into bringing it to shelves in the first place.

What do you think about the new Fauna Collection and its latest set? Let us know in the comments below.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!