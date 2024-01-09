Levi’s takes an extra 50% off all clearance items including best-selling jeans, jackets, more

Ali Smith -
FashionLevi's
50% off from $4

Levi’s is currently offering an extra 50% off all clearance items. Discount is applied at checkout. Red Tab Members (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery. A standout from this sale is the 502 Taper Fit Jeans that are currently marked down to $27 and originally sold for $98. These jeans are available in four color options and the tapered hem is highly flattering. The material is stretch-infused to promote comfort and they can easily be styled with boots, sneakers, or dress shoes alike. Rated 4.3/5 stars from Levi’s customers. Score even more deals by heading below, and you will want to check out our fashion guide for additional deals today.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

