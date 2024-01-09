Samsung Galaxy S23 sees $230 discount ahead of Galaxy Unpacked next week at new $570 low

Amazon is now offering the Samsung Galaxy S23 for $569.99 shipped. This drops the unlocked 128GB smartphone down from its usual $800 price tag in order to mark a new all-time low. On top of just being $230 off, today’s price cut also clocks in well below our previous mention from back in December, which was a drop down to $675. This offer is going in and out of stock at Amazon, but you can still lock-in the discounted price on backorder at worst. Head below for more.

Samsung’s Galaxy S23 takes on the most affordable approach for its core S23 series smartphones with the same Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip as the rest of the collection. It lives up to its status as being the most affordable release by rocking a more compact 6.1-inch display, but backs that with a 120Hz refresh rate and AMOLED panel. There’s at least 128GB of onboard storage, as well as all of the other modern fixings on a smartphone like 5G, under-screen fingerprint reader, and all-day battery life from its 3,900mAh capacity.

All of this week’s other best deals are fittingly over in our Android guide. And with CES 2024, there are so many discounts arriving to celebrate one of the biggest week’s in new tech of the year. We’re tracking deals on foldables, more affordable alternatives to flagship releases like the S23, and much more.

Samsung Galaxy S23 features:

Whether you’re headed to a concert or romantic night out, there’s no such thing as bad lighting with Night Mode; Galaxy S23 lets you capture epic content in any setting with stunning Nightography. Create crystal-clear content worth sharing with the 50MP high-resolution camera of Galaxy S23; Whether you’re posting or printing, Galaxy S23 always does the moment justice

