Macy’s Flash Sale takes 50% off outerwear, dresses, suits, shoes, more from $8

Macy’s current Flash Sale is offering 50% off special occasion outerwear, dresses, suits, shoes, and more. Prices are as marked. Inside this sale you can find deals on Ralph Lauren, Cole Haan, Tommy Hilfiger, Michael Kors, COACH, and more. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $50 or more. A standout from this sale is the Tommy Hilfiger Addison Coat that’s currently marked down to $99 and originally sold for $395. It’s available in eight color options and can be worn with jeans, joggers, chino pants, suits, and more. This jacket is a medium weight and is great for layering. Rated 4.4/5 stars from Tommy Hilfiger customers. Score additional deals by heading below, or you can shop the entire sale here.
Our top picks for men include:
- Michael Kors Classic Wool Overcoat $160 (Orig. $495)
- Tommy Hilfiger Addison Coat $99 (Orig. $395)
- Tommy Hilfiger Modern Sport Coat $133 (Orig. $295)
- Cole Haan Osborn Grand 360 Boots $125 (Orig. $250)
- Ralph Lauren Luxury Blend Overcoat $135 (Orig. $495)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Endless Rose Ruched Mini Dress $60 (Orig. $120)
- COACH Veronica Flats $88 (Orig. $175)
- Calvin Klein Wool Blend Coat $240 (Orig. $400)
- MSK Long-Sleeve V-Neck Dress $39 (Orig. $98)
- Cole Haan Josie Block-Heel Sandal $80 (Orig. $160)
- …and even more deals…
