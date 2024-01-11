Greenworks’ 80V 20-inch snow blower and 730 CFM blower hits new $500 low ($700 off)

Best Buy is offering a winter combo for Greenworks’ 80V 20-inch Snow Blower and 730 CFM Handheld Blower for $499.99 shipped. Down from its regular $1,200 price tag, we saw it at $500 off in its first discount back in October, and today’s deal comes in as an even greater $700 markdown, marking a new all-time low. You won’t find this combination of devices elsewhere – not even on the manufacturer’s website, and if you were to purchase the same tools there it would cost you around $700, meaning you’re getting these combined items for $200 less.

Equipped with a digitally controlled brushless motor, the snow blower is able to quickly clear a 20-inch path with a clearing depth of up to 10 inches. It features a 180-degree rotating chute that is able to discharge snow up to 20 feet. It should be noted that this device does possess an auger-assist system for dealing with heavy snow and ice, though it works best with fresh snow and tends to struggle if you allow snow to pack down too tightly. It also offers LED lights to provide better visibility, as well as 6-inch wheels for maneuverability, and it can be easily stored or transported thanks to its foldable design. With a 2.0 Ah battery it is able to run up to 30 minutes on a single charge, so receiving this device with two 4.0 Ah battery greatly increases that time frame. The handheld blower can reach airflow speeds of 170 MPH and 730 CFM, with a single 4.0Ah battery providing up to 21 minutes of continuous runtime on a single charge.

If you’re not dealing with much snow, but still have need for firewood, check out our recent coverage of the Greenworks 80V 18-inch Cordless Electric Chainsaw. It has an 18-inch bar and chain, as well as a 2.0Ah battery and rapid-charger, allowing up to 100 cuts on 4×4 lumber on a single charge (it can last longer with a bigger size of Greenworks’ universal batteries). You’ll also find some alternative deals to prepare for spring’s arrival in a few months in the same post, or you can head to our Green Deals hub for more environmentally-friendly discounts on tools, EVs, and more.

Greenworks 80V Snow Blower and Handheld Blower features:

Ultimate performance 80V Li-ion systems deliver greater efficiency

Quiet, maintenance-free brushless motor technology

Quickly clear your driveway, sidewalks, patios, etc with a 20-inch clearing path

Up to 10 inches of clearing depth

180 Degree rotating chute for desired snow displacement

80V Brushless Blower: 25% more air volume and 20% more air speed versus previous model. Ideal for yards up to 1-acre​

730 CFM / 170 MPH: Perfect for cleaning debris and leaves off hard surface areas and patios​

Brushless Motor Technology: 2X more torque. Provides more power, longer runtimes, quiet operation, and extended motor life​

Variable Speed Trigger/Turbo: For maximum power, great for moving heavier objects​

Cruise Control/Lightweight: For better handling and less user fatigue

