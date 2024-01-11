Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro fall to $130, as new all-time low takes $100 off

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro

Woot is now offering the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro for $129.99 in either Graphite or White colorways. Shipping is free for Prime members, with a $6 delivery fee applying at checkout. It would normally set you back $230, with today’s offer clocking in at a new all-time low to start off the year. Galaxy Unpacked may be around the corner, but being able to score what are Samsung’s current-generation flagship earbuds at $100 off and the best price ever is hard to beat. Our last mention by comparison was $160 on Black Friday. You can learn all about the experience over in our hands-on review, as well.

Samsung’s Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are the brand’s second-generation flagship listening experience for the Galaxy stable and the latest debuts for the lineup. Packed into the refreshed design, the new releases arrive wtih Hi-Res audio support in the form of 24-bit playback to complement the overhauled active noise cancellation performance. Battery life clocks in at solid 5 hours from the buds themselves, with the charging case delivering up to 30 hours of extra listening in a build that’s 15% smaller than the previous-generation pair.

If you can live without the more flagship feature set found above, the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 deliver much of the same status as being some of the brand’s latest earbuds. You’ll still be able to enjoy many of the same features as above, like ANC and a companion case with Qi charging, with the Buds 2 also packing 29-hour battery life and an $89.99 sale price that takes $60 off the usual $150 price tag.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro features:

Reduce unwanted noise with Galaxy Buds2 Pro; They use Intelligent Active Noise Cancellation* to quiet even the loudest outside sounds; Tune in to what matters most without being bothered by distracting sounds around you. Studio quality sound isn’t just for the pros; Feel every note like you’re there with Galaxy Buds2 Pro and get a next-level listening experience, whether you’re rocking out to your playlist or staying informed with a podcast.

